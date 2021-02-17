Gentlemen Coders Launches LiveScan for iOS and Mac, Making Text Detection in Images Quick and Easy

SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gentlemen Coders introduced LiveScan, their new, innovative text detection app. LiveScan makes it easy to capture text from images, the Mac's screen or the iPhone's camera. LiveScan is especially useful for video conferences and pre-printed text such as signs or business cards. Text in eight languages can be processed through a set of built-in actions that can translate text, open web links, search the internet, display directions, track packages, make phone calls and more. The app also includes quick access to Yelp, Amazon, and eBay.

"We built LiveScan for ourselves based on our experiences at a technical conference," said Nik Bhatt, founder of Gentlemen Coders and a former Apple engineer. "We were continually faced with complex URLs in presentations, and signs in foreign languages. In the evenings, we wanted to easily check out a restaurant's ratings as we walked around an unfamiliar town. Rather than just capturing text, we wanted the app to give us answers with a single tap. Now that so many of us are in daily video conferences, quick and reliable text capture is an essential feature."

LiveScan can recognize text in English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Chinese (both simplified and traditional). On iOS, LiveScan can detect text from the camera, images in the photo library, or from other apps, using the LiveScan share extension. On Mac, the app can detect text anywhere on the screen. LiveScan also provides a JavaScript plug-in system so that customers can create custom actions.

LiveScan is available today on the iOS and Mac App Stores. Customers can try the app for seven days with two subscription options. The monthly plan is just 99 cents and a yearly subscription is only $5.99. Customers can choose to make a single, lifetime purchase for just $9.99. LiveScan runs on iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur and it is optimized for Apple Silicon.

Please go to https://livescanapp.com for more information about LiveScan.

Press Contact: Nik Bhatt: [email protected]

For information about Gentlemen Coders, visit https://www.gentlemencoders.com

A Press Kit is available for download at: http://bit.ly/3ahThNq

About Gentlemen Coders

Gentlemen Coders develops and distributes software exclusively on Apple platforms. The company offers unparalleled integration with Apple's built-in services on macOS and iOS, maximizing customers' investment in Apple devices and services. Gentlemen Coders' products consistently deliver high-quality image processing, innovative workflows, intuitive organizational tools, and high performance. Gentlemen Coders was founded by Nik Bhatt, former Senior Director of Engineering at Apple, and the former Chief Technical Officer of the Apple Photo Apps group. Mr. Bhatt holds more than 50 patents in a wide range of disciplines including image processing, audio processing, geotagging, wireless networking, and user interface design. For more information, visit www.gentlemencoders.com.

