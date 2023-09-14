Gently and DeliverZero Partner for Simple and Sustainable Zero-Waste Food Delivery in Los Angeles

New York -based DeliverZero introduces its network of reusable food containers powered by Gently same-day pickup and delivery logistics.

Gently last-mile logistics and all-electric delivery fleet offers an alternative to legacy systems at a fraction of the cost to merchants.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelenos now have a simple and sustainable option for zero-waste food delivery. Leading last-mile logistics innovator Gently partners with DeliverZero , the New York-based reusable takeout packaging system, to power a network of returnable restaurant takeout containers for LA. The partnership aims to significantly reduce the waste generated from single-use food containers by providing consumers with an easy mechanism for sending back their used food containers to participating restaurants.

Every year, approximately 561 billion single-use foodservice items are used in the U.S. alone. DeliverZero's returnable, reusable food containers makes it easy for restaurants, delivery platforms, and POS systems to offer customers the option to receive takeout and delivery without creating paper and plastic waste. Reusable takeout packaging systems like DeliverZero eliminate 54% of emissions associated with single-use takeout packaging.

"We're thrilled to partner with a like minded brand in sustainable innovation that is fueling the circular economy. Our goal is to provide DeliverZero with the logistics capabilities and transportation infrastructure to significantly reduce restaurant take-out waste in the LA-area," said Gently Co-Founder Elian Pres-Gurwits. "Gently same-day delivery and pickup can be used across a variety of consumer and enterprise verticals including retail, food and DTC. Our network of nano fulfillment centers placed throughout greater Los Angeles will enable the DeliverZero vision to transform the food delivery industry."

"Access to systemic solutions to the food delivery waste problem are simply not available, but most of us are craving it. Compostable solutions are either not truly compostable, and they are always incredibly resource intensive, but they are marketed to customers, misleadingly, as a viable option. Now, we have a real solution," said Lauren Sweeney, DeliverZero CEO & co-founder. "Gently was an obvious partner for us. The biggest argument against reuse is that it's too complicated and costly. With the right logistics—affordable, fast, and consistent—reuse works."

Select LA-area restaurants, starting with Lazy Daisy and Planta, will offer consumers the option to choose DeliverZero reusable food containers as part of the online ordering process. Once food is delivered to the consumer by the restaurant or third party delivery service, the consumer receives a text from DeliverZero to initiate pickup of the container, which is then washed and returned to the restaurant for reuse. The logistics technology, vehicles, drivers and nano fulfillment network is powered by Gently.

Gently enables brands and retailers to meet the same-day pickup and delivery standards of today's consumers and rival the largest e-commerce players in the market. Gently offers a proprietary system that includes both the technology and the physical infrastructure to execute sustainable and affordable same-day delivery and returns across major U.S. cities. The company's all-electric fleet and network of nano fulfillment centers power a new consumer landscape that allows retailers of any size to compete against speed, tracking and service.

ABOUT GENTLY

Gently is a leading logistics and technology company committed to transforming the way businesses operate and empowering entrepreneurs. With a focus on democratizing access to information, Gently provides affordable solutions that level the playing field for local businesses while challenging traditional gig economy models. By harnessing the power of technology, Gently offers fast, sustainable, same-day delivery. Learn more at Gently.io .

ABOUT DELIVERZERO

DeliverZero is a reusable packaging solution that eliminates packaging waste from food delivery and takeout. As a neutral network of returnable, reusable food containers, we make it easy for merchants, delivery platforms, and POS systems to offer customers takeout and delivery in reusable containers that can be returned to any point on their network. Learn more at https://www.deliverzero.com .

