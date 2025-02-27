Gentoo Media appoints Paul Gatt as General Counsel to strengthen legal and compliance strategy

Gentoo Media has announced the promotion of Paul Gatt to General Counsel to support strategic expansion and risk management

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gatt, who has played a crucial role in the company's strategic expansion and corporate transition, will lead Gentoo Media's legal and compliance function, reporting directly to CEO Jonas Warrer.

His promotion marks an important step in the company's evolution, reinforcing its ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes while supporting M&A activity and revenue-generating opportunities.

"Paul has been instrumental in shaping our legal framework during a period of rapid growth and strategic acquisitions," said Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media. "His leadership, legal expertise, and deep understanding of complex regulatory landscapes have been invaluable. We are confident that, as General Counsel, he will continue to steer our legal and compliance strategy with precision and foresight."

Since joining Gentoo Media in 2022, Gatt has played a key role in supporting the company's expansion, working closely with the corporate development team on M&A transactions and ensuring the seamless integration of acquired businesses. He was also instrumental in guiding Gentoo Media through its corporate separation from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), securing a smooth legal and regulatory transition.

"I am thrilled to take on this role at such an exciting time for Gentoo," said Paul Gatt. "Having been part of the company's journey over the past few years, I look forward to continuing to support its growth and working alongside our talented team to navigate the evolving media and regulatory landscape."

Gatt brings a wealth of legal expertise, having previously served as Legal Counsel at Lombard Bank and as a legal associate at Fenech & Fenech Advocates, specialising in corporate law. He is an Executive Committee member of the Malta IT Law Association and an Affiliate member of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL).

He holds a Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Malta and is a qualified advocate admitted to the Maltese Bar. Additionally, he is an alumnus of the London School of Economics and the University of Glasgow, where he pursued further studies in sports, business, and corporate law.

For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO, [email protected], +45 30788450

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

