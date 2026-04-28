Gentoo Media Inc. publishes 2025 Annual Report

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. (G2M) today announces the publication of its 2025 Annual Report. The report is available in both PDF format and European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). All documents can be accessed via the company's website at www.gentoomedia.com.

Following a strategic reset initiated in early 2025 in response to increased complexity and a changing market environment, Gentoo Media executed a disciplined transformation focused on simplification, cost efficiency and strengthening of the organisation. The benefits of these measures became increasingly visible in the second half of the year, supporting stronger margins and underlying performance.

Building on this progress and a clear set of strategic priorities, Gentoo Media enters 2026 with a strong foundation, a leaner cost base, stronger commercial discipline and a clearer platform for scalable, cash generative growth.

CEO Jonas Warrer comments:

"The Group made significant strategic and operational progress in 2025, executing a difficult but necessary and disciplined transformation that strengthened the business for scalable growth, improved profitability and sustained long term value creation for our shareholders".

For the full year 2025, Gentoo Media reported a total revenue of EUR 98.7 million. EBITDA before special items reached EUR 41.3 million. Cash flow from operating activities totalled EUR 34.6 million. Management has previously presented a trading update in January as well as a presentation of Q4 performance in February.

For further information, contact:

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, [email protected], +44 737 674 852

Jonas Warrer, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +45 3078 8450

Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], +45 3070 1041

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Gentoo Media Inc