Gentoo Media publishes Q3 2025 Interim Report

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media today publishes its results for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting clear progress on the company's operating model. Structural optimisation, disciplined cost control and strengthened commercial execution contributed to restored profitability, improved margins and a more efficient operating model.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to EUR 22.7 million, partly affected by unusually weak sports margins in September. The right-sizing initiative executed in Q2 delivered tangible benefits in the quarter, resulting in a leaner and more efficient organisation. EBITDA before special items increased quarter-over-quarter from EUR 8.4 million in Q2 2025 to EUR 9.3 million in Q3 2025, with the EBITDA margin improving to 41%.

"This quarter demonstrates the structural shift we've executed since H1," said Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media. "We have taken deliberate steps to simplify, realign and refocus the business – and the effects are now visible in both margins and momentum. Gentoo is leaner, more focused, and better positioned to scale with discipline."

Key highlights for the quarter include:

First quarter showing clear results from the strategic realignment initiated earlier in the year

Margin expansion driven by right-sizing and organisational simplification, resulting in a stabilised and efficient cost base with increased EBITDA

Organisational capabilities strengthened across the organisation through improved delivery discipline, clearer accountability and measurable efficiency gains

Gentoo Media enters Q4 with a more efficient organisation and strengthened execution, ready to maximise year-end peak-season performance and accelerate growth into 2026

Post-quarter performance is strong: October delivered +15% revenue growth compared to September, and with November trending even further ahead

Gentoo Media maintains its full-year 2025 guidance overall, but with stronger cash conversion, free cash flow from operations outlook has been increased to EUR 31–34 million, up from the previous guidance of EUR 27–30 million:

Revenue: EUR 100–105 million

EBITDA before special items: EUR 40–43 million

EBITDA Margin: 40%–41%

Free cash flow from operations: EUR 31–34 million (previously EUR 27-30million)

Live Q3 Presentation

CEO Jonas Warrer will present the results and answer questions live on Redeye today at 10:00 CET. The session will be moderated by analyst Hjalmar Ahlberg.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation,transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

