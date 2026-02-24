Gentoo Media publishes Q4 2025 Interim Report

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media today publishes its Q4 2025 interim report, concluding a year of operational strengthening and improved financial discipline. The fourth quarter delivered the strongest revenue, profitability and cash-flow performance of the year, reflecting the benefits of structural cost optimisation and disciplined execution.

Revenue for Q4 amounted to EUR 25.6 million, up 13% quarter-over-quarter, impacted by lower sports margins and a more moderate seasonal uplift in December. Underlying commercial performance remained solid, with end-user deposit levels reaching an all-time high above EUR 200 million.

EBITDA before special items reached EUR 14.9 million, reflecting margin expansion from a structurally stronger cost base. Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 11.5 million in Q4, contributing to full-year operating cash flow of EUR 33 million. During the quarter, EUR 5.5 million of debt was repaid.

Visibility strengthened across traditional search, paid campaigns and emerging AI-driven platforms during the quarter. The underlying optimisation work supporting these channels remains fundamentally aligned, reinforcing the resilience and long-term relevance of Gentoo Media's audience acquisition model.

"While revenue development in 2025 was below our ambitions, we exit the year with a materially stronger and more cash-generative business. We have strengthened margins, improved cash conversion and enhanced the quality of our commercial engine. Gentoo Media enters 2026 from a more stable and scalable foundation, with clear opportunities to deliver sustainable and cash-generative growth,"said Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media.

Key highlights for Q4 2025

Strongest quarter of 2025 for revenue, profitability and cash generation

Revenue of EUR 25.6 million, up 13% quarter-over-quarter

EBITDA before special items of EUR 14.9 million

Cash flow from operations of EUR 11.5 million in Q4 and EUR 33 million for FY 2025

Record end-user deposit value exceeding EUR 200 million

Strengthened omni-channel visibility across search, paid and emerging AI-driven platforms

Entering 2026 with a leaner, more scalable and cash-generative business

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, Gentoo Media maintains its preliminary full-year guidance for 2026:

Revenue: EUR 105–115 million

EBITDA before special items: EUR 49–54 million

Cash flow from operations: EUR 37–41 million

The outlook reflects a structurally leaner cost base, reduced non-recurring cash outflows and a more favourable global sporting calendar, including the football World Cup in the summer.

Refinancing update

In late January Gentoo Media initiated a refinancing process of its existing bond. The net proceeds are intended to repay the current Bond and RCF facility. Management and the Board of Directors are currently evaluating whether the potential new bond terms are attractive for Gentoo Media and its shareholders compared with alternative financing options. More information will follow in due course.

The full Q4 interim report is available here:

https://www.gentoomedia.com/reports-presentations/

Live Q4 Presentation

CEO Jonas Warrer will present the results and answer questions live on Redeye today at 10:00 CET. The session will be moderated by analyst Hjalmar Ahlberg.

Link to broadcast and Q&A panel:

https://www.redeye.se/events/1144484/live-q-gentoo-media-6

For further information, contact:

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board

+46 7 3767 4852 | [email protected]

Jonas Warrer, Chief Executive Officer

+45 3078 8450 | [email protected]

Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, Chief Financial Officer

+45 3070 1041 | [email protected]

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister — sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media-publishes-q4-2025-interim-report,c4311806

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15972/4311806/3947911.pdf Gentoo_Media_Q42025_Report_240226_ https://mb.cision.com/Public/15972/4311806/b457ced12cd61ab7.pdf Gentoo Media Q42025 Presentation 240226

SOURCE Gentoo Media Inc