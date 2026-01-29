Gentoo Media releases Q4 2025 trading update, provides preliminary 2026 guidance and announces bond refinancing process

MALTA, Birkirkara, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. ("Gentoo Media" or the "Company") today releases a trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025, provides preliminary financial guidance for the full year 2026, and announces its intention to initiate a refinancing of its outstanding bonds and credit facility.

Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Performance (unaudited)

Gentoo Media reports improved operating performance and cash generation in the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenues for the quarter amounted to EUR 25.5 million and adjusted EBITDA amounted to 14.9 million, with an operating cash flow of EUR 10.4 million. Full year 2025 revenue ended at EUR 98.6 million, adjusted EBITDA at EUR 41.4 million and operating cash flow at EUR 33.0 million.

October - December (Q4 2025) - not audited Full year 2025 - not audited Revenue: EUR 25.5 million Revenue: EUR 98.6 million Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 14.9 million Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 41.4 million Cash from operations: EUR 10.4 million Cash from operations: EUR 33.0 million N/A NIBD / adj. EBITDA: 2.82x

January 2026 trading is in line with budget and management expectations, supporting continued confidence in the Company's financial outlook.

Refinancing of Bonds and Credit Facility

Building on the improved financial performance and a strengthened operational and financial foundation, Gentoo Media has mandated ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing in February 2026.

Subject to market conditions, the Company intends to issue a 3-year senior secured floating rate bond in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 120 million, split between a SEK and a EUR tranche (the "New Bonds"). Proceeds are intended to refinance the Company's existing EUR and SEK bonds (ISIN NO0013024018 and ISIN NO0013095687) and its credit facility. Upon completion, the New Bonds will constitute the Company's principal debt.

Preliminary Guidance for 2026

In extension of this announcement, Gentoo Media presents a preliminary outlook for the financial year 2026. Given the timing of this communication, the guidance is provided within a wider range and should be considered an early indication of management's current expectations for the year.

Revenue: EUR 105-115 million

Adjusted EBITDA: EUR 49-54 million

Cash from operations: EUR 37-41 million

Cash outflow related to deferred payments: EUR 3.5 million

Operational and Financial Outlook

Gentoo Media enters 2026 with record-high end-user deposit volumes at partner operators exceeding EUR 200 million in Q4 2025, which underpin operator revenue and hence Gentoo Media's performance-based revenue streams. The business operates on a structurally optimised and disciplined cost base, providing a stable platform for continued margin expansion and stronger cash flow generation year-over-year, supported by limited committed investments.

In 2025, the Group incurred approximately EUR 5 million in non-recurring costs related to operational improvement initiatives and restructuring, alongside approximately EUR 38 million in cash outflows related to M&A and corporate split activities from prior years. In 2026 non-recurring costs are expected to decrease materially, with remaining deferred M&A-related payments of approximately EUR 3.5 million.

The 2026 financial year is also expected to benefit from a significantly more favourable global sporting calendar, including the FIFA World Cup, which historically drives higher user activity and commercial performance compared to 2025 that had no major international sports events.

Gentoo Media will publish its full Q4 2025 Interim Report on 24 February 2026, as planned.

For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer,

Chief Executive Officer,

[email protected],

+45 3078 8450



Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen,

Chief Financial Officer,

[email protected],

+45 3070 1041



Mikael Riese Harstad,

Chairman of the Board,

[email protected],

+44 7984183850

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M).

Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

