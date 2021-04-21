Gentreo Pets: A New Way to Treat Pets Like the Family They Are

Gentreo Pets' legal documents help pet owners provide for their pets and protect their wellbeing. Tweet this

Gentreo Pets includes:

Pet Information Sheet to provide pet sitters with all necessary details about their pet, including vet and emergency contact information, nutrition and exercise routines, medications and more.

Pet Power of Attorney to appoint a caregiver to make decisions about the pet's care if the owner is traveling or otherwise unavailable, such as requesting care or assuring veterinarians that they will be paid for services.

Pet Trust to provide for pets in the event that the pet owner passes away before the pet.

"Thanks to medical advances, our pets are living longer than they used to. This means we need to make sure they will be cared for if we pass away before they do, and a Pet Trust does this," D'Souza said. "Your pet is viewed as your property, so it would be distributed as your property upon your death. In order to make sure your pet is financially cared for, you need to do a Pet Trust."

Whether the pet is a dog or cat, bird or horse, Gentreo's state-specific and legally binding documents help pet owners provide for their pets and protect their wellbeing.

Pet owners can now sign up for Gentreo Pets for $49 per year at www.GentreoPets.com. Membership includes all pet documents and secure storage in Gentreo's proprietary Digital Vault, where they can share the documents with caregivers and other individuals of their choosing. With the Vault, anyone the pet owner chooses can access documents and information in an emergency with just a couple of clicks.

About Gentreo™:

Gentreo™ is an online estate planning platform that makes estate planning affordable and accessible to all. Based in Boston, Gentreo was created with the mission of helping families protect what matters most to them. Life is a journey. Gentreo is with you every step of the way. Gentreo is not a law firm or a substitute for a law firm or attorney or an attorney's advice or recommendations. For more information, visit www.GentreoPets.com, www.Gentreo.com, or connect with Gentreo on Twitter (@gentreo), Facebook (Gentreo) and LinkedIn (Gentreo).

