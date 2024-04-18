Gentry Health Services and Pleio, Inc. Announce Partnership

Providing Patients with Novel Concierge-Level Experience in Specialty Pharmacy

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentry Health Services and Pleio, Inc. announce their partnership aimed at redefining the landscape of patient experience in specialty pharmacy. The two companies have launched a program to provide peer-to-patient support as patients initiate specialty medication therapy.

Gentry Health Services, with its commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients with the most complex disease states, has one primary focus: taking care of the patient. "We recognize the difficulties for patients in navigating the process of starting a specialty medication, especially for the first time. Incorporating emotional awareness into understanding the patient's needs lowers the barriers to successfully initiating therapy for the patient," remarked Nimesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer at Gentry Health Services. "Our partnership with Pleio provides a wraparound patient support program to complement Gentry Health Services' clinical care team."

In early 2023, the American Medical Association identified that five out of the top eight reasons leading to non-adherence are due to emotional barriers.1 Helping patients navigate the first 100-days of therapy with a human touch to overcome these emotional barriers is critical to enhancing clinical outcomes and elevating the patient experience.

Pleio offers patients a human-first connection, extending its GoodStart™ Program in partnership with Gentry Health Services to address patients' emotional needs as they onboard onto treatment, building trust and confidence as they begin their healthcare journey. Pleio's GoodStart™ program bridges a gap that exists in patient engagement by introducing pharma-sponsored resources for patients as they interact with specialty pharmacies.

"Pleio is seamlessly embedded into Gentry's process to ensure every patient receives personalized, compassionate care," said Mark Gregory, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Pleio. "We've worked together to design an elevated experience, so each patient feels motivated, appreciated, and heard."

The partnership creates continued connectivity with patients, reduces interruptions in therapy, and complements Gentry Health Services' clinical care team, which extends support to patients by providing information and education to ease overwhelming feelings. As Gentry Health Services and Pleio engage with patients, they collect data to measure patient engagement, satisfaction, adherence lift, and operating efficiencies.

About Gentry Health Services: Gentry Health Services is a state-of-the-art pharmacy committed to improving the clinical outcomes of patients with the most complex disease states. Services are provided with one primary focus: taking care of patients. The goal of the entire staff at Gentry Health Services is to ensure that patients are satisfied with their experiences at our pharmacy.

Gentry Health Services is based in Avon Lake, Ohio and accredited nationally by URAC, NABP and ACHC with a distinction in rare disease and orphan drugs. Learn more about Gentry Health Services at www.gentryhealthservices.com or call (844) 443-6879.

About Pleio: Pleio (PLAY-OH) believes in always putting the human first, not just because it works, but because it is the right thing to do. As a human-first patient engagement solution, we support patients' onboarding onto therapy through human-led outreaches orchestrated through our proprietary technology platform. Our GoodStart™ Program builds patient confidence and addresses emotional barriers to non-adherence. Our conversational analytics technology, Ollie, acts as a catalyst to monitor and deliver empowered patients. Because being human is simpler than you think. Learn more about Pleio at www.pleio.com.

