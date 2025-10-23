Gentuity Announces Activities and Presence to Showcase Advanced Intravascular Imaging Solutions at TCT 2025

Company to host educational symposium and demonstrate High-Frequency OCT Imaging System

SUDBURY, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentuity LLC, a Massachusetts-based medical technology company specializing in next-generation intravascular imaging devices, today announced their activities and presence at the upcoming 2025 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference taking place October 25-28 in San Francisco, CA. Gentuity is currently enhancing the availability, adoption, and functionality of intravascular imaging solutions with a goal of advancing patient care by providing tools to enable more precise PCI planning and treatment.

Gentuity will feature their HF-OCT Imaging System and Vis-Rx® PRIME Micro-Imaging Catheter in booth #2041. Attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations and learn how the technology is designed to deliver enhanced intravascular imaging and actionable insights to guide both pre- and post-intervention decisions.

"Through our ongoing collaborations, we are making our solutions more accessible and accelerating the introduction of unique capabilities that we believe will transform how PCI procedures are planned, executed, and evaluated," said Desmond Adler, President of Gentuity. "At TCT, we look forward to showing how HF-OCT empowers clinicians to treat with confidence and to sharing our vision where imaging modalities come together to guide intervention across the full treatment pathway."

Gentuity will also host an educational symposium titled "Integration of HF-OCT for Comprehensive PCI Guidance" on Monday, October 27, from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., featuring presentations from experts in intravascular imaging and moderated by Morton J. Kern, MD. Symposium topics and speakers include:

"How I Incorporated HF-OCT into my Practice" presented by Andreas Kalogeropoulos, MD, PhD

"Small Vessel Imaging for DCB Planning" presented by Evan Shlofmitz, DO

"Integration of Emerging PCI Planning Tools" presented by Hiram Bezerra, MD, PhD

To add this session to your calendar, visit: Integration of HF-OCT for Comprehensive PCI Guidance

In addition to its exhibit presence and sponsored symposium, Gentuity's HF-OCT technology will be featured in multiple abstract presentations on Sunday, October 26, highlighting its expanding role in intravascular imaging and clinical applications:

"Feasibility and Safety of Lactated Ringer's Solution as a Flushing Agent for a Novel, Fast-Pullback, High-Frequency OCT Imaging" presented by Satoshi Koto, MD

"Combined High-Frequency Optical Coherence Tomography and Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction Evaluation for Cardiac Allograft Vasculopathy" presented by Vivek Mehta, MD

TCT is the world's largest educational meeting dedicated to interventional cardiovascular medicine, drawing thousands of healthcare professionals from around the globe. For more than 36 years, it has been the premier forum to share the latest advances in therapies and clinical research while bringing together a community of specialists in interventional and vascular medicine.

For more information about Gentuity's products, please visit www.gentuity.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Gentuity LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 888-967-7628

About Gentuity LLC:

Gentuity LLC is a medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation intravascular imaging devices. Based in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Gentuity focuses on crossing new frontiers in cardiovascular care so patients can focus on living.

