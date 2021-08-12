Genuen Acquires Versatech, Expands Capabilities with Advanced Robotics and Automation Integration Solutions

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuen , a leading provider of end-to-end test solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced that the company has acquired Versatech, an engineering firm that designs and integrates specialized robotic and production automation equipment. This acquisition comes on the heels of Genuen's recent expansion , and extends the company's ability to include production line automation and test.

Genuen serves the market as a leader in custom test solution development . The company provides Fortune 500 companies, Prime contractors, and Tier 1 suppliers with expertise and data needed throughout the product lifecycle. To continue serving clients with leading solutions, Genuen is acquiring expertise through companies like Versatech, bringing the teams together to create stronger solutions for critical applications.

"Versatech's expertise adds the ability to integrate testing with production automation in solutions across all the markets we serve," said Jeff Gray, CEO of Genuen.

Based in Effingham, IL since 2008, Versatech has served as a production line integrator, combining high-end robotic, automation, and controls hardware with customized software. Versatech has relationships with leading robotics technology developers including Fanuc, Yaskawa/Motoman, Epson, Denso, Mitsubishi, and Universal Robots, among others. The company also provides expert vision inspection capabilities for production automation.

Versatech can design and build precision assembly and testing systems that leverage elite technology to help clients reach their production goals quickly and efficiently.

"We're excited to be members of the growing Genuen team," said Joe Forbes, Co-Owner of Versatech. "This acquisition provides our clients with access to Genuen's substantial expertise in test solution development. Together, we will deliver more effective, streamlined solutions to the market."

All Versatech offices and management will remain in place and the company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuen as the company expands its footprint and technical staff to better support clients globally. Genuen plans to continue evaluating acquisitions that bolster and expand product and service offerings.

About Genuen

Genuen partners with innovative manufacturing companies to improve time to market while ensuring the highest product quality and safety standards. Genuen offers test and production automation solutions across the entire product lifecycle. With extensive experience in mission-critical applications and regulatory compliance Genuen delivers custom test systems , hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation , hydraulic test , dynamometer test , test platform development , and production robotics automation and control development .

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, Genuen has offices and facilities across the United States and serves clients in multiple industries including aerospace, medical device, automotive, transportation and national security. The company's Quality Management System (QMS) is certified to ISO 9001.

