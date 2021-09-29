Genuen Announces Test as a Service, Brings Test Data to Tier 1 Clients Without Test Overhead

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuen, a leading provider of end-to-end test solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced the company now offers Test as a Service (TaaS) for proof & burst testing and impulse testing.

Today's products rely heavily on actionable test data throughout product development, refinement, industry certification, manufacturing cost reductions, product life, and ongoing quality audits. In addition, changes to functional safety requirements continue to bring increasing test demands in the aerospace , transportation , and medical fields.

When testing demands precision but investing the time, space, or engineering skill for permanent test systems doesn't fit a client's roadmap, TaaS provides test data without requiring organizations to purchase or house the actual test processes. Specializing in TaaS with onsite fluid power and electromechanical physical test stands, Genuen conducts proof & burst testing and impulse testing (lifecycle and endurance testing) to provide customers with the data and documentation for determination of product or material failure mode analysis, product performance, and expected life span.

Deploying these tests as a service allows design engineers the flexibility to gain data quickly and make critical decisions around material selection, wall thickness, component geometry, stress, and more factors.

Genuen test systems are based on real-time control, sampling up to 1000Hz for applications where precision is imperative.

"Our test stands provide a wide scope of offerings, and our teams bring deep experience in test system development, regulatory requirements, and documentation," said Clayton Smith, CTO at Genuen. "By using TaaS, client teams maintain the freedom to move quickly and efficiently through product development while remaining lean and nimble."

A history of proven solutions

TaaS is a natural extension of Genuen's work in test system development . The company has been delivering custom test systems for decades to Fortune 500 companies, Prime contractors, and Tier 1 suppliers who need expertise and data needed throughout the product lifecycle. In addition, Genuine brings 30+ years of experience in regulatory compliance and safety and mission critical applications .

This new service comes after the company's March 2021 and August 2021 expansion announcements, as Genuen grows to offer complete automation and test solutions.

For more information, visit genuen.com .

About Genuen

Genuen partners with innovative manufacturing companies to improve time to market while ensuring the highest product quality and safety standards. Genuen offers test and production automation solutions across the entire product lifecycle. With extensive experience in mission-critical applications and regulatory compliance Genuen delivers custom test systems , hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation , hydraulic test, dynamometer test, test platform development , and production robotics automation and control development .

Headquartered in the Kansas City, KS area, Genuen has offices and facilities across the United States and serves clients in multiple industries including aerospace, medical device, automotive, transportation and national security. The company's Quality Management System (QMS) is certified to ISO 9001.

Contact: Morgan Norris [email protected]

