Genuine Foods and Culinary Institute of Barcelona Launch First-of-Its-Kind Certification for Institutional Dining

A groundbreaking partnership establishes a new standard for institutional food and culinary leadership

BOSTON and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Foods, a national food service company serving K12 schools, colleges, and community institutions, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking culinary certification created exclusively for institutional kitchens. Developed collaboratively with the Culinary Institute of Barcelona (CIB), one of the best and most innovative culinary schools in the world, the new certification establishes an advanced, standardized culinary pathway for institutional cooks, the first of its kind in the United States. The partnership launched with an immersive leadership training in Barcelona late last year.

For decades, institutional food in the U.S. has been synonymous with highly processed meals and under-resourced kitchens. The workforce responsible for feeding millions each day has operated with limited training, tools, and opportunities for professional growth. This certification marks a decisive shift, redefining institutional kitchens as environments where culinary skill, cultural relevance, and innovation can thrive at scale.

The curriculum applies techniques often reserved for fine dining to the realities of high-volume environments such as schools and hospitals. The program elevates food quality, professionalizes the institutional culinary workforce, and advances cultural relevance and sustainability.

"Institutional food has historically suffered from a lack of investment," said Jeff Mills, Founder and CEO of Genuine Foods. "This certification marks a turning point. We are empowering our workforce and implementing cutting-edge culinary standards, so that every kitchen has the talent and tools to advance the future of institutional dining."

Ferran Fisas, President of the CIB, added: "Large-capacity environments represent one of the most untapped frontiers for culinary innovation. This partnership brings world-class thinking to the places where food shapes health and culture every single day."

Key Program Pillars:

Professionalization and Dignity: Creates career pathways, standardized training, and meaningful professional recognition for institutional culinary workers.

Future-Proof Operations: Equips teams to be agile in the face of shifting nutritional science and regulations, supply chain pressures, and sustainability demands.

Addressing Real-World Constraints: Focuses on the realities of schools, colleges, and hospitals—not high-end environments—ensuring creativity, leadership, and excellence are accessible to all.

Cultural Relevance and Sustainable Nutrition: Empowers teams to cook food that is health-forward, environmentally conscious, culturally inclusive, and deeply delicious.

As research consistently links quality nutrition to better health and academic outcomes, this program ensures that the hands preparing those meals are the best-trained in the industry.

"At its core, this certification is about elevating the standards of our craft to drive meaningful community impact," said Paula Reichel, Chief Innovation Officer at Genuine Foods. "When we empower our culinary teams with specialized training and recognition, the positive ripple effects are felt by every student, senior, and neighbor we serve."

"We are passionate about cultivating culinary leaders who think critically, act ethically, and innovate boldly," said Ona Mundó Maza, Academic Director at the CIB." This partnership brings rigorous culinary education to the people already leading kitchens every day, expanding access to learning that strengthens confidence, professionalism, and impact."

To learn more about how this certification is transforming dining programs, strengthening workforce dignity, and future-proofing kitchens, visit genuinefoods.com/genuine-standard.

About Genuine Foods

Genuine Foods is a national purpose-driven food service company, turning everyday meals into memorable experiences through delicious, scratch-made dishes rooted in culinary excellence, health and wellness, and hospitality that goes beyond the plate. The company serves public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and healthcare facilities across the country using fresh ingredients, a people-first approach, and a deep commitment to integrity and community impact. For more information, visit genuinefoods.com.

About the Culinary Institute of Barcelona

The Culinary Institute of Barcelona (CIB) is a global leader in transformative culinary education, dedicated to preparing professionals and organizations to lead the food and hospitality industries of the 21st century. Built in response to the evolving realities of contemporary gastronomy, the CIB has moved beyond traditional recipe-based instruction to a methodology rooted in multiculturalism, creativity, and innovation. For more information, visit cib.education/en.

