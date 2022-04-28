Genuine Health Introduces New Natural Daily Solution for Better Sleep

Deep Sleep Ingredients Including Melatonin, GABA, L-Theanine, Reishi Mushroom, and Magnesium Combine to Increase Sleeping Times and Improve Restorative Sleep

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-natural science-based supplement company Genuine Health has introduced a new natural daily solution for better sleep, Deep Sleep with Reishi Mushroom for sleep support.

Deep Sleep

Sleep issues are on the rise. We are all trying to manage daily stress and our sleep and productivity are suffering. A study of U.S. and U.K. based workers found that 94 percent reported high levels of work-related stress, and 50 percent said stress caused them to lose sleep. Deep Sleep aims to promote relaxation, reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, increase total sleep time, and reset the body's sleep/wake cycle.

The newest addition to Genuine Health's line of daily wellness supplements contains several ingredients that set Deep Sleep apart from other supplements on the market. Each ingredient serves an individual purpose with a common goal of a more restful night's sleep. Melatonin works to regulate your body's sleep and wake cycle. Reishi Mushroom is an adaptogenic and gut-boosting mushroom that relieves stress, and has been shown to decrease the time it takes to fall asleep, increase sleeping time and improve the quality of sleep. Magnesium Bis-glycinate reduces anxiety and promotes a sense of calm, making it easier to ease into a relaxed state. Finally, GABA and L-Theanine work synergistically to support sleep by signaling the brain via the gut to lower stress and enhance the alpha wave activity in the brain to support restorative sleep.

"We are proud to introduce Deep Sleep to the market and provide relief without the residual effects often felt with prescription sleep medications," said Genuine Health Holistic Nutritionist Andrea Sarjeant. "We want people to be at their best with better sleep, and Deep Sleep will help them get there."

Deep Sleep ($24.99) can be purchased on Amazon.com . Interviews are available upon request. High resolution images can be found here .

About Genuine Health

Genuine Health makes all-natural, science-based supplements that give your body the nourishment it needs for improved energy, nutrition, mood, cognition, movement, skin and gut health. For more information on Genuine Health , visit and follow @genuinehealth on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

