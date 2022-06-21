Genuine Health Launches New Focus Supplement with Lion's Mane Mushroom

Clear Focus Ingredients L-Theanine, B-Vitamin Complex, Nootropic Red Ginseng and Lion's Mane Mushroom Support Brain Health and Cognitive Performance

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All natural science-based supplement company Genuine Health has introduced a new natural daily solution for improved focus, stress resistance, and brain health support: Clear Focus with Lion's Mane Mushroom.

Research from University of California, Irvine found that the average office worker focuses on a single task for just three minutes. While shocking, improving attention span is possible even when inundated with modern distractions. Genuine Health's Clear Focus provides natural support without a mid-day crash, unlike caffeine which is often used as a stimulant to aid in concentration.

"From professional endeavors to family matters, staying focused and present is incredibly important in so many facets of life. That is why we are excited to launch Clear Focus and provide daily support for concentration, stress management, and overall brain health," said Genuine Health Holistic Nutritionist, Andrea Sarjeant. "Featuring the powerful Lion's Mane Mushroom, this is a potent combination of natural ingredients that are studied and proven to improve cognitive performance."

The newest addition to Genuine Health's line of daily wellness supplements combines several ingredients that set Clear Focus apart from other supplements on the market.

Lion's Mane Mushroom has been well studied and proven to support brain health and improve cognitive performance. Studies show that Lion's Mane Mushroom can stimulate growth factor (NGF) and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), two compounds that play an important role in brain plasticity, the production of new cells, and strengthening existing ones.

Green Tea extract and L-Theanine work synergistically to support calm focus, attention, and memory, while nootropic and adaptogen Red Ginseng improves learning, memory, focus and resistance to stress. The included B-Vitamin complex supports mitochondrial health while it helps break down homocysteine, a chemical amino acid known to cause brain degeneration.

