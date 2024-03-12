GENUINE LAUNCHES NEW BRAND IDENTITY TO CONVEY DIGITAL-FIRST APPROACH AND FOCUS ON ACCESSIBILITY

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine, a leading digital experience agency part of Jack Morton, today announces the launch of a new brand identity. The updated look and feel for the agency are based on its new innovative brand strategy, prioritizing accessibility, and digital best practices at its core. This transformative initiative represents a significant milestone for the company as it redefines its identity to align with its values and capabilities closely.

The new brand, which debuted on Genuine's website and social channels, was crafted by its creative and strategy team, who seized the opportunity to create a digital-first brand that reflects its passions and capabilities and serves as a beacon of authenticity and inspiration in the industry.

"Our goal was clear from the outset: to update our brand to not only showcase our expertise but also embody our genuine spirit," said Jen Poirier, EVP, Managing Director, Genuine. "We approached this endeavor with the same rigor and creativity that we bring to our client projects, ensuring that every aspect of our brand reflects our unique identity and values."

Key highlights of Genuine brand revitalization include:

Rebuilding the Brand. Genuine embarked on a comprehensive rebranding effort, starting from the ground up. Drawing on its rich heritage and distinctive traits, the company refined its elevator pitch, positioning, purpose, mission, vision, values, and agency offerings to better resonate with its audience.





Genuine embarked on a comprehensive rebranding effort, starting from the ground up. Drawing on its rich heritage and distinctive traits, the company refined its elevator pitch, positioning, purpose, mission, vision, values, and agency offerings to better resonate with its audience. Visual Identity . Every touchpoint of the brand prioritizes digital best practices, ensuring a user-focused, accessible, transparent, dynamic, and engaging experience. From typography designed for screen readability to a simplified color system crafted for digital devices, Genuine's new visual identity sets new standards for authenticity and inclusivity.





. Every touchpoint of the brand prioritizes digital best practices, ensuring a user-focused, accessible, transparent, dynamic, and engaging experience. From typography designed for screen readability to a simplified color system crafted for digital devices, Genuine's new visual identity sets new standards for authenticity and inclusivity. Website Overhaul . As the cornerstone of its digital presence, Genuine's website sets new benchmarks for user experience and accessibility. With a focus on stand-out simplicity and a genuine voice, the website delivers on the agency's critical differentiators while ensuring accessibility for all users.





. As the cornerstone of its digital presence, Genuine's website sets new benchmarks for user experience and accessibility. With a focus on stand-out simplicity and a genuine voice, the website delivers on the agency's critical differentiators while ensuring accessibility for all users. Brand Camp . To roll out the brand internally, Genuine developed an engaging program aimed at turning employees into brand ambassadors. Through interactive sessions and challenges, employees were empowered to contribute to the brand's development, fostering a culture of support and collaboration.

"Genuine's new brand reflects the evolution of the agency and its commitment to deliver honest insights and impactful experiences that create genuine connections with audiences worldwide. It also directly reflects Jack Morton's vision to inspire the world to experience better," said Craig Millon, CEO at Genuine and Global Co-President at Jack Morton. "This demonstration of authenticity, innovation, and inclusivity proves that our agency continues to reimagine what brand experience can be."

For more information about Genuine and its brand journey, please visit here.

About Genuine

Genuine is a digital experience agency with an independent spirit and global scale. From brand evolutions and experience transformations to platforms and products, campaigns and content, and data and intelligence, our work proves that in the complex and constantly changing digital world, real resonates. It's how we help brands like HP Hood, Baxter, Go RVing and Takeda Pharmaceuticals make genuine connections and get genuine results. See what we mean at www.wearegenuine.com. Genuine is proud to be part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We partner with the world's most powerful companies to build stronger relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them. Driven by our mission to "Be extraordinary," we inspire the world to experience better. We do this through integrated marketing campaigns with experience at the core. Our specialized practice brands include Jack Health, Vivi, Jack 39, Jack X, and Genuine. Our work and agency culture has won some of the world's most prestigious industry awards, including AdWeek's Experiential Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD pencils, Clios, Emmys, EX Awards, and Campaign's Experience Awards, as well as Global Agency of the Year and Best Places to Work. Founded in 1939, Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit us at www.jackmorton.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

