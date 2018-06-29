Genuine Parts Company Announces 2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

ATLANTA, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Second Quarter Earnings on July 19, 2018. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call on the Company's website, www.genpt.com, by clicking "Investors," or by dialing 877-407-0789. The conference ID is 13681125. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13681125, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 3, 2018.