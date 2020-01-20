Genuine Parts Company Announces 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 19, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call on the Company's website, www.genpt.com, by clicking "Investors," or by dialing 877-407-0789. The conference ID is 13698286. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13698286, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 4, 2020.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia through its Industrial Parts Group. S.P. Richards Company, the Business Products Group, distributes a variety of business products in the U.S. Genuine Parts Company had 2018 revenues of $18.7 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company

Related Links

http://www.genpt.com

