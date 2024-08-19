Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Change

Jenn Hulett Appointed Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today that Jenn Hulett joined GPC as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective August 19, 2024. Jim Neill, who previously announced his retirement from GPC, will continue to serve in an advisory role through September 30, 2024 to support Ms. Hulett during the transition.

In her new role, Ms. Hulett will be responsible for GPC's global human resources operations and will play a key role in advancing the company's talent and culture initiatives. She will report to Will Stengel, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Jenn Hulett as GPC's next global people leader," said Mr. Stengel. "Jenn is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success. Her passion for developing people and culture, driving positive change and delivering results will strengthen our One GPC approach and make her a valuable addition to our global executive leadership team. We look forward to Jenn's contributions to GPC's continued evolution."

Ms. Hulett joins GPC with a wealth of experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Dollar Tree, a $28 billion organization with 200,000 employees across 16,000 locations. In this role, she oversaw all aspects of HR, as well as internal and external communications and community engagement. Her impressive career also includes executive leadership roles at Core-Mark, Ericsson and General Electric, highlighting her ability to execute talent initiatives within large, global organizations.

"Jim Neill has been a friend to all and an exemplary leader at GPC for nearly two decades, shaping our culture and our people in ways that will continue to benefit us for years to come," said Mr. Stengel. "In particular, his dedication to fostering our unique culture and evolving a supportive work environment have created a lasting legacy. We are grateful for Jim's many contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

About Genuine Parts Company

Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions. Our Automotive Parts Group operates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, while our Industrial Parts Group serves customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. We keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,700 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 60,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com.

