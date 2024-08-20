Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar ($1.00) per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on October 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 6, 2024.

About Genuine Parts Company
Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions. Our Automotive Parts Group operates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, while our Industrial Parts Group serves customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. We keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,700 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 60,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com.

