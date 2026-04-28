Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and six and one quarter cents ($1.0625) per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on July 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2026.

About Genuine Parts Company

Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions. Our Automotive Parts Group operates across North America, Europe and Australasia, while our Industrial Parts Group serves customers across North America and Australasia. We keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,800 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 65,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com.

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company