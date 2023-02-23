Genuine Parts Company Reports Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Sales of $5.5 billion , Up 15.0%

Diluted EPS of $1.77

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.05 , Up 14.5%

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Record sales of $22.1 billion , Up 17.1%

Segment Profit Margin of 9.4%, Up 60 basis points

Diluted EPS of $8.31

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $8.34 , Up 20.7% and a New Record

Cash From Operations of $1.5 billion , Up 16.6%; Free Cash Flow of $1.1 billion , Up 13.6%

Returned $719 million to Shareholders via Cash Dividends and Share Repurchases

2023 Outlook

Revenue Growth of 4% to 6%

Diluted EPS of $8.80 to $8.95

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

"The GPC team capped off a record-setting year with a strong fourth quarter highlighted by double-digit sales and earnings growth and continued margin expansion. We are incredibly proud of our progress throughout the year and thankful to our teammates across the globe for their ongoing commitment to excellence," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genuine Parts Company. "Working together, we have been agile in navigating the dynamics of the macro-economy and continue to deliver market share gains and drive positive momentum in our top and bottom-line results."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Sales were $5.5 billion, a 15.0% increase compared to $4.8 billion in the same period of the prior year. The improvement is attributable to an 11.1% increase in comparable sales and an 8.0% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a 4.1% unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other.

Net income was $252 million, or a diluted EPS of $1.77. This compares to net income of $256 million, or $1.79 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income, which excludes an expense of $40 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in non-recurring items primarily associated with a remeasurement of the company's product liability reserve, costs related to the integration of Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) and a loss related to an investment in S.P. Richards, was $292 million, an increase of 13.8% compared to adjusted net income of $256 million for the same period of the prior year. On a per share diluted basis, adjusted net income was $2.05, an increase of 14.5% compared to $1.79 per diluted share in the prior year. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income for more information.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights

Automotive Parts Group ("Automotive")

Global Automotive sales were $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 7.6% from the same period in 2021, consisting of an 8.2% increase in comparable sales and a 4.8% benefit from acquisitions, net of a 5.4% unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other. Segment profit of $295 million increased 11.0%, with profit margin of 8.6% up 30 basis points from the same period of the prior year.

Industrial Parts Group ("Industrial")

Industrial sales were $2.1 billion, up 29.6% from the same period in 2021, and reflecting a 16.7% increase in comparable sales and a 14.3% contribution from the KDG acquisition, slightly offset by a 1.4% unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Segment profit of $230 million increased 49.8%, with profit margin of 11.0% up 150 basis points from the same period of the prior year.

"The strength in Automotive sales was broad-based, with double-digit total sales growth in local currency in each of our global operations," said Will Stengel, President and Chief Operating Officer. "In addition, Industrial generated its seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit sales comps and tenth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, while continuing to execute well and create value with the accelerated integration of KDG. Our strong fourth quarter and record financial performance in 2022 are testaments to our teams' hard work and dedication to serve our customers."

Full Year 2022 Results

Sales in 2022 were $22.1 billion, a 17.1% increase from $18.9 billion in 2021. Net income for the twelve months was $1.2 billion, or $8.31 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes an expense of $5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in non-recurring items as described above as well as transaction and other costs related to the acquisition of KDG and a gain on the sale of certain real estate recorded in the prior quarters of 2022, was $1.2 billion, or $8.34 per diluted share, an increase of 20.7% compared to $6.91 per diluted share in the prior year. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income for more information.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The company generated cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion in 2022, a 16.6% increase from $1.3 billion in 2021 driven primarily by higher net income and effective management of our working capital. We used $1.7 billion in cash for investing activities, primarily in connection with the acquisition of KDG, in addition to $340 million for capital expenditures. We also had $205 million in cash provided by financing activities, which includes $961 million of net proceeds from debt primarily related to the KDG acquisition. This was partially offset by quarterly dividends of $496 million paid to shareholders and $223 million of share repurchases. Free cash flow was $1.1 billion, a 13.6% increase from $992 million for the twelve months in 2021.

The company ended the quarter and year with $2.2 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.5 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $653 million in cash and cash equivalents.

2023 Outlook

In consideration of several factors, the company is establishing full-year 2023 guidance. The company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook, geopolitical conflicts and the potential impact on results in establishing its guidance, which is outlined in the table below.





Year Ended 12/31/2023 Total sales growth

4% to 6% Automotive sales growth

4% to 6% Industrial sales growth

4% to 6% Diluted earnings per share

$8.80 to $8.95 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$8.80 to $8.95 Effective tax rate

Approx. 25% Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion Free cash flow

$800 million to $1.0 billion

"We had an exceptional 2022 which included celebrating our 95th year of operations. We have quickly turned our attention to the year ahead and, while the macro-environment remains uncertain, we are confident in our strategic plans to drive sustained sales and earnings growth, continued margin expansion and strong cash flow. We believe our progress in these key areas, combined with a strong balance sheet, position GPC with the financial strength and flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities while also returning capital to shareholders," Mr. Donahue concluded.

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share and free cash flow. The company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share and free cash flow, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the company's core operations. The company considers these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the company's core operations. The company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below.

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a key metric that refers to period-over-period comparisons of our sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency and other. The company considers this metric useful to investors because it provides greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the company's core ongoing operations. This is a metric that is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, although our calculation of the metric may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate this metric in the same manner.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this release, as well as in materials the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), release to the public or make available on the company's website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the company's view of business and economic trends for the coming year, the company's ability to execute our strategic priorities and capitalize in light of these business and economic trends, and the established full-year 2023 financial guidance for the company provided above. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking.

The company cautions that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while the company believes that its expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs) or deflation and geopolitical conflicts such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; volatility in oil prices; significant cost increases, such as rising fuel and freight expenses; public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, on vehicle miles driven as well as other metrics that affect our business, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives in our two business segments; slowing demand for our products; the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs, environmental and social policy, infrastructure programs and privacy legislation, and their impact to us, our suppliers and customers; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; our ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, including as a result of the work from home environment; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of our information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 and from time to time in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales

$ 5,523,650

$ 4,803,209

$ 22,095,973

$ 18,870,510 Cost of goods sold

3,549,959

3,109,760

14,355,869

12,236,374 Gross profit

1,973,691

1,693,449

7,740,104

6,634,136 Operating expenses:















Selling, administrative and other expenses

1,531,883

1,279,265

5,758,295

5,162,506 Depreciation and amortization

87,997

72,594

347,819

290,971 Provision for doubtful accounts

6,252

3,509

19,791

17,739 Total operating expenses

1,626,132

1,355,368

6,125,905

5,471,216 Non-operating expenses (income):















Interest expense, net

15,569

14,297

73,887

62,150 Other

(5,393)

(22,122)

(32,290)

(99,576) Total non-operating expenses (income)

10,176

(7,825)

41,597

(37,426) Income before income taxes

337,383

345,906

1,572,602

1,200,346 Income taxes

85,407

89,907

389,901

301,556 Net income (loss)

$ 251,976

$ 255,999

$ 1,182,701

$ 898,790 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.895

$ 0.815

$ 3.580

$ 3.260 Basic earnings per share

$ 1.79

$ 1.80

$ 8.36

$ 6.27 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.77

$ 1.79

$ 8.31

$ 6.23

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

141,049

142,275

141,468

143,435 Dilutive effect of stock options and non-vested restricted

stock awards

923

778

854

786 Weighted average common shares outstanding —

assuming dilution

141,972

143,053

142,322

144,221

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales:















Automotive

$ 3,433,057

$ 3,190,133

$ 13,666,634

$ 12,544,131 Industrial

2,090,593

1,613,076

8,429,339

6,326,379 Total net sales

$ 5,523,650

$ 4,803,209

$ 22,095,973

$ 18,870,510 Segment profit:















Automotive

$ 295,199

$ 265,841

$ 1,191,674

$ 1,073,427 Industrial

230,306

153,773

886,636

595,232 Total segment profit

525,505

419,614

2,078,310

1,668,659 Interest expense, net

(15,568)

(14,297)

(73,886)

(62,150) Corporate expense

(81,481)

(44,813)

(269,364)

(174,842) Intangible asset amortization

(38,697)

(25,034)

(157,437)

(103,273) Other unallocated costs

(52,376)

10,436

(5,021)

(128,048) Income before income taxes

$ 337,383

$ 345,906

$ 1,572,602

$ 1,200,346

The following table presents a summary of the other unallocated costs:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Other unallocated costs:















Gain on sales of real estate

$ —

$ —

$ 102,803

$ — Gain on insurance proceeds

—

3,862

1,507

3,862 Product liability adjustment

(28,730)

—

(28,730)

— Product liability damages award

—

—

—

(77,421) Loss on software disposal

—

—

—

(61,063) Gain on equity investment

—

10,229

—

10,229 Transaction and other costs

(23,646)

(3,655)

(80,601)

(3,655) Total other unallocated costs (1)

$ (52,376)

$ 10,436

$ (5,021)

$ (128,048)



(1) Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income for explanation of adjustments.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





As of December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 653,463

$ 714,701 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts (2022 – $53,872;

2021 – $44,425)

2,188,868

1,797,955 Merchandise inventories, net

4,441,649

3,889,919 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,532,759

1,353,847 Total current assets

8,816,739

7,756,422 Goodwill

2,588,113

1,915,307 Other intangible assets, net

1,812,510

1,406,401 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation (2022 – $1,435,677;

2021 – $1,339,706)

1,326,014

1,234,399 Operating lease assets

1,104,678

1,053,689 Other assets

847,325

985,884 Total assets

$ 16,495,379

$ 14,352,102









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 5,456,550

$ 4,804,939 Current portion of debt

252,029

— Other current liabilities

1,851,340

1,660,768 Dividends payable

126,191

115,876 Total current liabilities

7,686,110

6,581,583 Long-term debt

3,076,794

2,409,363 Operating lease liabilities

836,019

789,175 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities

197,879

265,134 Deferred tax liabilities

391,163

280,778 Other long-term liabilities

502,967

522,779 Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $1 per share — authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued

—

— Common stock, par value $1 per share - authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding - 2022 - 140,941,649 shares and 2021 - 142,180,683 shares

140,941

142,181 Additional paid-in capital

140,324

119,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,032,542)

(857,739) Retained earnings

4,541,640

4,086,325 Total parent equity

3,790,363

3,490,742 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

14,084

12,548 Total equity

3,804,447

3,503,290 Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,495,379

$ 14,352,102

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Year Ended December 31 (in thousands)

2022

2021 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 1,182,701

$ 898,790 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

347,819

290,971 Deferred income taxes

2,220

31,676 Share-based compensation

38,058

25,597 Gain on sale of real estate

(102,803)

— Other operating activities

18,377

22,575 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable, net

(244,371)

(258,994) Merchandise inventories, net

(380,420)

(329,237) Trade accounts payable

676,406

777,318 Other assets and liabilities

(71,016)

(200,411) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,466,971

1,258,285 Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(339,632)

(266,136) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

145,007

26,549 Proceeds from divestitures of businesses

33,604

17,738 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge

158,441

— Acquisitions and other investing activities

(1,681,660)

(284,315) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,684,240)

(506,164) Financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

5,108,641

892,694 Payments on debt

(4,147,773)

(1,053,423) Share-based awards exercised

(17,377)

(22,346) Dividends paid

(495,917)

(465,649) Purchase of stock

(222,726)

(333,599) Other financing activities

(19,747)

(7,209) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

205,101

(989,532) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(49,070)

(38,054) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(61,238)

(275,465) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

714,701

990,166 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 653,463

$ 714,701









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information







Cash paid during the year for:







Income taxes

$ 362,859

$ 305,326 Interest

$ 73,368

$ 65,732

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER

COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income

$ 251,976

$ 255,999

$ 1,182,701

$ 898,790

















Adjustments:















Gain on sales of real estate (1)

—

—

(102,803)

— Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

—

(3,862)

(1,507)

(3,862) Product liability adjustment (3)

28,730

—

28,730

— Product liability damages award (4)

—

—

—

77,421 Loss on software disposal (5)

—

—

—

61,063 Gain on equity investment (6)

—

(10,229)

—

(10,229) Transaction and other costs (7)

23,646

3,655

80,601

3,655 Total adjustments

52,376

(10,436)

5,021

128,048 Tax impact of adjustments

(12,788)

10,661

(137)

(29,828) Adjusted net income

$ 291,564

$ 256,224

$ 1,187,585

$ 997,010

The table below represent amounts per common share assuming dilution:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income per common share

$ 1.77

$ 1.79

$ 8.31

$ 6.23

















Adjustments:















Gain on sales of real estate (1)

—

—

(0.72)

— Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

—

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03) Product liability adjustment (3)

0.20

—

0.20

— Product liability damages award (4)

—

—

—

0.54 Loss on software disposal (5)

—

—

—

0.42 Gain on equity investment (6)

—

(0.07)

—

(0.07) Transaction and other costs (7)

0.17

0.03

0.56

0.03 Total adjustments

0.37

(0.07)

0.03

0.89 Tax impact of adjustments

(0.09)

0.07

—

(0.21) Adjusted diluted net income per common share

$ 2.05

$ 1.79

$ 8.34

$ 6.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming

dilution

141,972

143,053

142,322

144,221

The table below clarifies where the items that have been adjusted above to improve comparability of the financial

information from period to period are presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss).





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of goods sold

$ —

$ —

$ 5,000

$ — Selling, administrative and other expenses

43,376

3,655

(7,472)

142,139 Restructuring costs

—

—

—

— Goodwill impairment charge

—

—

—

— Non-operating (income): Other

9,000

(14,091)

7,493

(14,091) Total adjustments

$ 52,376

$ (10,436)

$ 5,021

$ 128,048





(1) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards.



(2) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs.



(3) Adjustment to remeasure the product liability reserve for a revised estimate of the number of claims to be incurred in future periods, among other assumptions.



(4) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021 in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim.



(5) Adjustment reflects a loss on an internally developed software project that was disposed of due to a change in management strategy related to advances in alternative technologies.



(6) Adjustment relates to gains recognized upon remeasurement of certain equity investments to fair value upon acquiring the remaining equity of those entities.



(7) Adjustment for 2022 primarily includes costs of $67 million associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition and integration of KDG which includes a $17 million impairment charge. The impairment charge was driven by a decision to retire certain legacy trade names, classified as other intangible assets, prior to the end of their estimated useful lives as part of executing our KDG integration and rebranding strategy. Separately, this adjustment includes an $11 million loss related to an investment. Adjustment for 2021 include transaction and other costs related to acquisitions.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CHANGE IN NET SALES SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

8.2 %

4.8 %

(5.5) %

0.1 %

7.6 % Industrial

16.7 %

14.3 %

(1.4) %

— %

29.6 % Total Net Sales

11.1 %

8.0 %

(4.2) %

0.1 %

15.0 %

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

9.0 %

4.5 %

(4.5) %

(0.1) %

8.9 % Industrial

17.3 %

16.8 %

(0.9) %

— %

33.2 % Total Net Sales

11.8 %

8.6 %

(3.3) %

— %

17.1 %

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,466,971

$ 1,258,285 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(339,632)

(266,136) Free Cash Flow

$ 1,127,339

$ 992,149

