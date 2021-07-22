Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to report a strong financial performance driven by the consistent execution of our strategic priorities and the ongoing recovery in the global markets. The second quarter was highlighted by strong sales trends, gross margin gains and improved operational efficiencies that drove margin expansion and record quarterly earnings. In addition, we effectively deployed capital for growth and productivity investments, bolt-on acquisitions, the dividend and share repurchases," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genuine Parts Company.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Sales were $4.8 billion, a 25.1% increase compared to $3.8 billion in the same period of the prior year. The improvement is attributable to a 19.5% increase in comparable sales, a 4.1% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other and a 1.5% benefit from acquisitions.

Net income from continuing operations was $196.5 million, or a diluted earnings per share of $1.36. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $363.5 million, or $2.52 per diluted share in the prior year period. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations was $252.6 million, an increase of 33% as compared to $190.5 million a year ago. On a per share diluted basis, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.74, an increase of 32% compared to $1.32 per diluted share last year1 .

"Our 25% total sales growth reflects the benefits of a strengthening global economy and positive sales environment in both our Automotive and Industrial businesses," Mr. Donahue said. "Automotive posted our strongest growth, with record sales and double-digit sales comps in each region of our operations. Industrial sales were also strong, highlighted by an accelerated recovery and its fourth consecutive quarter of improving sales trends. Our team also executed well and produced our 15th consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion while further improving our productivity via ongoing expense initiatives. Our global teamwork and disciplined focus in these areas enabled us to report strong operating results."

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Automotive Parts Group

Sales for the Automotive Group were $3.2 billion in the second quarter, up 28.1% from 2020 and representing 67% of total Company revenues. The improvement was due to a 21.1% increase in comparable sales, a 5.1% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other and a 1.9% benefit from acquisitions. Segment profit of $290.8 million was up 32.8% and the profit margin was 9.1%, 30 basis points higher than the same period of 2020.

Industrial Parts Group

Sales for the Industrial Parts Group were $1.6 billion, up 19.6% from 2020 and representing 33% of total Company revenues. The improvement reflects a 16.4% increase in comparable sales, a 2.4% favorable impact from foreign currency and a 0.8% benefit from acquisitions. Segment profit of $150.4 million was up 38.1% and the profit margin was 9.5%, up 130 basis points from 2020.

Six Months 2021 Results

Sales from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $9.2 billion, a 16.8% increase from $7.9 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the six months was $414.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted share. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations was $470.3 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, an increase of 53% compared to $2.12 per diluted share last year1.

Balance Sheet Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company generated cash flow from continuing operations of $704.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company used $151.4 million in cash for investing activities, including $90.0 million for capital expenditures in the first half of 2021. Cash used for financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $548.2 million, and $416.0 million of this was returned to shareholders, including $231.6 million in dividends and $184.4 million in share repurchases. Free cash flow was $614.4 million for the first half of 20211.

The Company ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.5 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The Company is in compliance with all covenants connected to its notes and other borrowings.

"Our exceptional balance sheet provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities via investments in organic and acquisitive growth, while also returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and share repurchases. The GPC team is focused on executing our growth strategy and operational initiatives to further enhance our financial performance in the remainder of 2021 and beyond," Mr. Donahue said.

2021 Outlook

In consideration of several factors, the Company is updating its full-year 2021 guidance previously provided in its earnings release on April 22, 2021. The Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook and the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential impact on our results. The Company will continue to update full-year guidance during 2021, as appropriate.





For the Year Ended December 31, 2021



Current Outlook

Previous Outlook Total sales growth

10% to 12%

5% to 7% Automotive sales growth

11% to 13%

5% to 7% Industrial sales growth

6% to 8%

4% to 6% Diluted earnings per share

$5.81 to $5.96

$5.85 to $6.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$6.20 to $6.35

$5.85 to $6.05 Effective tax rate

Approx. 25%

24.5% to 25.5% Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.0 billion to $1.2 billion Free cash flow

$900 million to $1.1 billion

$700 million to $900 million

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share and free cash flow. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share and free cash flow, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operations. The Company considers these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below.

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a key metric that refers to period-over-period comparisons of our sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency and other. The Company considers this metric useful to investors because it provides greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's core ongoing operations. This is a metric that is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, although our calculation of the metric may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate this metric in the same manner.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom ("U.K."), Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this release, as well as in materials the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), release to the public or make available on the Company's website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company's view of business and economic trends for the remainder of the year, the Company's ability to execute our strategic priorities and capitalize in light of these business and economic trends, and the updated full-year 2021 financial guidance for the Company provided above. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking.

The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while the Company believes that its expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, the extent and duration of the disruption to the Company's business operations caused by the global health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of the Company's business partners and customers, on supply chains and the Company's suppliers, on vehicle miles driven as well as other metrics that affect the Company's business, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business initiatives in its two business segments; slowing demand for the Company's products; the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; disruptions in global supply chains and in the operations of the Company's suppliers, including as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on our suppliers and our supply chain; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs, environmental and social policy, infrastructure programs and privacy legislation, and their impact to the Company and its suppliers and customers; changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs) or deflation and the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, and the unpredictability of the impact following such exit; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; volatility in oil prices; significant cost increases, such as rising fuel and freight expenses; the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, including as a result of the work from home environment; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of the Company's information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

———————————————— 1 Adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share and free cash flow referred in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the supplemental information presented below for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosures.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 4,783,738



$ 3,823,227



$ 9,248,452



$ 7,915,753

Cost of goods sold

3,094,633



2,532,740



6,018,532



5,237,088

Gross profit

1,689,105



1,290,487



3,229,920



2,678,665

Operating expenses:















Selling, administrative and other expenses

1,349,309



971,589



2,544,473



2,114,286

Depreciation and amortization

73,960



66,733



146,256



133,987

Provision for doubtful accounts

5,037



11,300



9,946



17,819

Restructuring costs

—



25,059



—



28,041

Goodwill impairment charge

—



506,721



—



506,721

Total operating expenses

1,428,306



1,581,402



2,700,675



2,800,854

Non-operating (income) expenses:















Interest expense

16,107



25,465



35,169



46,430

Other

(24,915)



(11,944)



(61,390)



(24,776)

Total non-operating (income) expenses

(8,808)



13,521



(26,221)



21,654

Income (loss) before income taxes

269,607



(304,436)



555,466



(143,843)

Income taxes

73,111



59,065



141,260



97,312

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

196,496



(363,501)



414,206



(241,155)

Net loss from discontinued operations

—



(200,871)



—



(186,682)

Net income (loss)

$ 196,496



$ (564,372)



$ 414,206



$ (427,837)

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.8150



$ 0.7900



$ 1.6300



$ 1.5800

Basic earnings (loss) per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.36



$ (2.52)



$ 2.87



$ (1.67)

Discontinued operations

—



(1.39)



—



(1.29)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.36



$ (3.91)



$ 2.87



$ (2.96)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.36



$ (2.52)



$ 2.85



$ (1.67)

Discontinued operations

—



(1.39)



—



(1.29)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.36



$ (3.91)



$ 2.85



$ (2.96)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding

144,211



144,262



144,312



144,657

Dilutive effect of stock options and non-vested restricted stock awards

772



—



846



—

Weighted average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution

144,983



144,262



145,158



144,657



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales:















Automotive

$ 3,196,299



$ 2,495,799



$ 6,149,464



$ 5,078,484

Industrial

1,587,439



1,327,428



3,098,988



2,837,269

Total net sales

$ 4,783,738



$ 3,823,227



$ 9,248,452



$ 7,915,753

Segment profit:















Automotive

$ 290,758



$ 218,906



$ 526,436



$ 361,484

Industrial

150,413



108,928



275,705



222,861

Total segment profit

441,171



327,834



802,141



584,345

Interest expense, net

(15,362)



(24,876)



(33,686)



(44,744)

Intangible asset amortization

(27,384)



(23,256)



(52,928)



(45,996)

Corporate expense

(51,397)



(28,613)



(82,640)



(83,674)

Other unallocated costs (1)

(77,421)



(555,525)



(77,421)



(553,774)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

$ 269,607



$ (304,436)



$ 555,466



$ (143,843)



(1) The following table presents a summary of the other unallocated costs:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Other unallocated costs:















Product liability damages award (2)

$ (77,421)



$ —



$ (77,421)



$ —

Goodwill impairment charge (3)

—



(506,721)



—



(506,721)

Restructuring costs (4)

—



(25,059)



—



(28,041)

Realized currency loss (5)

—



(11,356)



—



(11,356)

Gain on insurance proceeds related to SPR Fire (6)

—



1,166



—



13,448

Transaction and other costs (7)

—



(13,555)



—



(21,104)

Total other unallocated costs

$ (77,421)



$ (555,525)



$ (77,421)



$ (553,774)



































(2) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021 in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim. (3) Adjustment reflects the 2020 goodwill impairment charge related to the Company's European reporting unit. (4) Adjustment reflects restructuring costs related to the execution of the 2019 Cost Savings Plan. The costs are primarily associated with severance and other employee costs, including a voluntary retirement program, and facility and closure costs related to the consolidation of operations. (5) Adjustment reflects realized currency losses related to divestitures. (6) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs related to the S.P. Richards Headquarters and Distribution Center. (7) Adjustment reflects (i) $2.5 million and $8.5 million of incremental costs associated with COVID-19 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and (ii) costs associated with certain divestitures. COVID-19 related costs include incremental costs incurred relating to fees to cancel marketing events and increased cleaning and sanitization materials, among other things.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 987,389



$ 983,759

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts (2021 – $43,751; 2020 – $42,139)

1,899,978



1,823,357

Merchandise inventories, net

3,679,113



3,351,751

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,155,114



1,132,461

Total current assets

7,721,594



7,291,328

Goodwill

1,922,544



1,771,835

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

1,461,886



1,422,680

Deferred tax assets

52,380



76,154

Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation (2021 – $1,336,175; 2020 – $1,175,055)

1,175,953



1,133,990

Operating lease assets

1,059,068



997,146

Other assets

692,557



570,829

Total assets

$ 14,085,982



$ 13,263,962











Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 4,729,240



$ 3,745,031

Current portion of debt

48,094



489,028

Dividends payable

117,536



113,968

Other current liabilities

1,626,325



1,620,703

Total current liabilities

6,521,195



5,968,730

Long-term debt

2,472,980



2,727,929

Operating lease liabilities

798,079



756,346

Pension and other post–retirement benefit liabilities

255,175



249,649

Deferred tax liabilities

230,463



210,003

Other long-term liabilities

562,945



480,417

Equity:







Preferred stock, par value – $1 per share; authorized – 10,000,000 shares; none issued

—



—

Common stock, par value – $1 per share; authorized – 450,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding – 2021 – 143,301,673 shares; 2020 – 144,264,189 shares

143,302



144,264

Additional paid-in capital

111,972



107,819

Retained earnings

3,982,159



3,809,564

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,003,554)



(1,212,372)

Total parent equity

3,233,879



2,849,275

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

11,266



21,613

Total equity

3,245,145



2,870,888

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,085,982



$ 13,263,962



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020 Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 414,206



$ (427,837)

Net loss from discontinued operations

—



(186,682)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

414,206



(241,155)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

146,256



133,987

Share-based compensation

14,521



9,854

Excess tax (benefits) deficiencies from share-based compensation

(6,627)



162

Realized currency losses

—



11,356

Goodwill impairment charge

—



506,721

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

136,074



499,795

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

704,430



920,720

Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(89,993)



(74,358)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

22,065



6,838

Proceeds from divestitures of businesses

13,705



382,737

Acquisitions of businesses and other investing activities

(97,168)



(15,393)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations

(151,391)



299,824

Financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

31,599



1,885,109

Payments on debt

(142,295)



(2,082,271)

Share-based awards exercised

(19,330)



(790)

Dividends paid

(231,627)



(225,327)

Purchases of stock

(184,365)



(95,719)

Other financing activities

(2,159)



(8,357)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(548,177)



(527,355)

Cash flows from discontinued operations:







Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

—



31,668

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

—



(11,131)

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations

—



—

Net cash provided by discontinued operations

—



20,537

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(7,639)



(6,959)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,777)



706,767

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

990,166



276,992

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 987,389



$ 983,759



GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 196,496



$ (363,501)



$ 414,206



$ (241,155)



















Adjustments:















Product liability damages award (1)

77,421



—



77,421



—

Goodwill impairment charge (2)

—



506,721



—



506,721

Restructuring costs (3)

—



25,059



—



28,041

Realized currency loss (4)

—



11,356



—



11,356

Gain on insurance proceeds related to SPR Fire (5)

—



(1,166)



—



(13,448)

Transaction and other costs (6)

—



13,555



—



21,104

Total adjustments

77,421



555,525



77,421



553,774

Tax impact of adjustments

(21,322)



(1,500)



(21,322)



(5,310)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 252,595



$ 190,524



$ 470,305



$ 307,309



The table below represent amounts per common share assuming dilution:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.36



$ (2.52)



$ 2.85



$ (1.67)



















Adjustments:















Product liability damages award (1)

0.53



—



0.53



—

Goodwill impairment charge (2)

—



3.51



—



3.50

Restructuring costs (3)

—



0.17



—



0.19

Realized currency loss (4)

—



0.08



—



0.08

Gain on insurance proceeds related to SPR Fire (5)

—



(0.01)



—



(0.09)

Transaction and other costs (6)

—



0.10



—



0.15

Total adjustments

0.53



3.85



0.53



3.83

Tax impact of adjustments

(0.15)



(0.01)



(0.14)



(0.04)

Adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per common share

$ 1.74



$ 1.32



$ 3.24



$ 2.12

Weighted average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution

144,983



144,262



145,158



144,657



The table below clarifies where the items that have been adjusted above to improve comparability of the financial information from period to period are presented in the consolidated statements of income.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of goods sold

$ —



$ 12,891



$ —



$ 12,891

Selling, administrative and other expenses

77,421



663



77,421



8,213

Goodwill impairment charge

—



506,721



—



506,721

Restructuring costs

—



25,059



—



28,041

Non-operating (income) expenses: Other

—



10,191



—



(2,092)

Total adjustments

$ 77,421



$ 555,525



$ 77,421



$ 553,774







(1) Adjustment reflects damages reinstated by the Washington Supreme Court order on July 8, 2021 in connection with a 2017 automotive product liability claim. (2) Adjustment reflects the 2020 goodwill impairment charge related to the Company's European reporting unit. (3) Adjustment reflects restructuring costs related to the execution of the 2019 Cost Savings Plan. The costs are primarily associated with severance and other employee costs, including a voluntary retirement program, and facility and closure costs related to the consolidation of operations. (4) Adjustment reflects realized currency losses related to divestitures. (5) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs related to the S.P. Richards Headquarters and Distribution Center. (6) Adjustment reflects (i) $2.5 million and $8.5 million of incremental costs associated with COVID-19 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and (ii) costs associated with certain divestitures. COVID-19 related costs include incremental costs incurred relating to fees to cancel marketing events and increased cleaning and sanitization materials, among other things.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CHANGE IN NET SALES SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

21.1 %

1.9 %

6.3 %

(1.2) %

28.1 % Industrial

16.4 %

0.8 %

2.4 %

— %

19.6 % Total Net Sales

19.5 %

1.5 %

5.0 %

(0.9) %

25.1 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

14.8 %

1.4 %

5.7 %

(0.8) %

21.1 % Industrial

6.5 %

0.7 %

2.0 %

— %

9.2 % Total Net Sales

11.8 %

1.1 %

4.4 %

(0.5) %

16.8 %

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 704,430



$ 920,720

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(89,993)



(74,358)

Free Cash Flow

$ 614,437



$ 846,362







For the Year Ended December 31, 2021



Current Outlook

Previous Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.0 billion to $1.2 billion Purchases of property, plant and equipment

Approximately $300 million

Approximately $300 million Free Cash Flow

$900 million to $1.1 billion

$700 million to $900 million

