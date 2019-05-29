Genuine Parts Company To Host Investor Day

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on June 4, 2019 at its Headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

Hosting the event will be Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Yancey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of the Company's management team. The Company will present updates from across its business segments, provide details on key strategic initiatives, and give attendees the opportunity to interact with its global leaders from the automotive, industrial and business products segments.

This event will be webcast and in-person attendance is by invitation only.

Webcast Details

The Investor Day presentations will be webcast live beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" tab on the Company's website at www.genpt.com. To listen to the live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register. An online replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year from the webcast date.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany and Poland. The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts and electrical specialty materials in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through its Industrial Products Group. S.P. Richards Company, the Business Products Group, distributes a variety of business products in the U.S. and Canada. Genuine Parts Company had 2018 revenues of $18.7 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

