Genuine Parts Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that members of its leadership team will present at the following investor conferences in the coming weeks:

Raymond James 45 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5 at 9:15 a.m. ET

45 Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5 at 9:15 a.m. ET UBS 13th Annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website . A replay of the webcasts will be available after the event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service organization specializing in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Our Automotive Parts Group operates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, while our Industrial Parts Group serves customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. We keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,700 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 60,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com .

