Genuine Parts Company to Present at the Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that Paul Donahue, Chairman & CEO, Will Stengel, President & COO, and Bert Nappier, EVP & CFO, will present at the Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company