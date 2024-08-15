Genuine Parts Company to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today that Will Stengel, President & CEO, and Bert Nappier, EVP & CFO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference at 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The presentation will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions. Our Automotive Parts Group operates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, while our Industrial Parts Group serves customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. We keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,700 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 60,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com .

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company