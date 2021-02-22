Genus AI - among Top Startups Globally Selected to Participate at SXSW Pitch 2021

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Online (March 16-20, 2021), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a virtual audience. Out of the more than 500 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2021, Genus AI was selected among the 16 alternates spanning 8 separate categories.

The two-day event will be presented on Wednesday, March 17th and Thursday, March 18th during SXSW Online. The winners for each category will be announced during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on Thursday, March 18th at 3:05 pm.

Genus AI will present among six other companies in the Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Voice category on March 17.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a top innovator in the field and selected to pitch at this year's SXSW," said Dr. Tadas Jucikas, Founder and CEO of Genus AI. "We have been supporting leading e-commerce brands going through a challenging yet exciting period, and making it possible for them to exceed their key business metrics by leveraging the Genus AI Growth Platform. We are excited to share our vision with the SXSW community."

Genus AI is a venture-backed technology startup headquartered in San Francisco. The company operates a leading AI technology hub in Vilnius, Lithuania, and offers the Genus AI Growth Platform, which combines all key AI technologies enabling growth marketers to scale emotional intelligence in their marketing communications: from AI-powered content evaluation and generation to audience scoring and archetyping.

