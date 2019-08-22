GEN!US Launches Ultra-Premium Cannabis "Strains For Brains"

There are countless historical and modern geniuses who have used cannabis behind the scenes for decades. GEN!US is on a mission to tell their stories. Given today's constant pressure to innovate, come up with new ideas, and think "outside the box," GEN!US is the cannabis solution that enhances creativity. GEN!US is not a title, but an untapped destination within us that is waiting to be unleashed.

GEN!US exists at the intersection of legacy and modern cannabis. The brand is created by creatives for creatives, and uses renowned research teams, microbiologists, chemists, engineers and cannabis veterans, while partnering with world-class growers. It owns operations in cultivation and manufacturing, state-of-the-art extraction facilities, and will open a boutique dispensary in the heart of Los Angeles on Melrose Ave in September.

Led by 25-year-old CEO Chris Clifford, who started his first company when he was just 17, GEN!US embarks on an exciting path to develop state-of-the-art products that foster the flow state and unlock the "genius stream," where new ideas can emanate uninhibited by conventions and mental blocks. "Cannabis has fueled some of the world's most gifted innovators and artists in their creations. They inspire us to create cannabis on their level," says Clifford.

Clifford and his roster of cannabis industry veterans are joined by thought leaders from the tech, spirits, fashion, literature, arts and entertainment industries. Every aspect of the brand, down to the bold hues of GEN!US' sleek packaging design, are led with an art and fashion lens embracing the enlightened territory reached through cannabis use. Product campaigns have been photographed by noted artists Maggie West, Daniel Forero, and Justin Jerrod playing on color, composition and the artistic shapes of smoke.

You don't have to be a seasoned cannabis connoisseur to find the right GEN!US product. Consumers can discover GEN!US by choosing their desired effects. Creatives are matched with their ideal product from GEN!US' curated collection of 'strains for brains' in four distinct categories:

GEN!US INDICA strains create a body high with a sedating effect, ideal for relaxing or aiding with sleep at night. GEN!US Indica is available in: OG Kush 4 pack joints; Josh D OG flower jars; Larry OG flower jars; Grand Daddy Purple vapes; and Gelato flower jars + cartridges.

GEN!US SATIVA strains provide more energizing and uplifting cerebral effects, ideal for enjoying during the day. GEN!US Sativa is available in: Orange Tree 4 pack & single joints, flower jars; Rollins flower jars; and Green Crack flower jars; and Orange Zkittles cartridges.

GEN!US HYBRID strains combine the best of Indica and Sativa for any time of day, ideal for social gatherings. GEN!US Hybrid is available in: Do-Si-Do 4 pack, flower jars, cartridges; Lemon Fuel 4 pack & single joints; Banana Fig flower jars; Birthday Cake flower jars; Strawnana vapes; and Thin Mint single joints.

GEN!US CBD is a naturally abundant cannabinoid in the cannabis plant that is non-intoxicating, ideal for feeling relaxed and at ease. GEN!US CBD, ACDC is available in a vaporizer.

GEN!US flower is available in 3.5g and 7g; pre-rolled joints in 1g singles and .5g 4-packs; disposable vapes in .3g; and cartridges in .5g and 1g. GEN!US is available for delivery and in select California dispensaries, including GEN!US's dispensary located at 7569 Melrose Avenue in LA, opening in September.

ABOUT GEN!US: GEN!US is a smart new cannabis brand crafted to help unlock the creative potential within us all. Offering a curated collection of top-shelf flower, pre-rolled joints, vape pens, and cartridges. GEN!US was created by creatives for creatives, and uses renowned research teams, microbiologists, chemists, engineers and cannabis veterans, while partnering with world-class growers. It owns operations in cultivation and manufacturing, state-of-the-art extraction facilities, and has a boutique dispensary in the heart of Los Angeles on Melrose Ave.– launching this September – GEN!US delivers a consistent, quality product to the fast-growing market, combining a reliable supply-chain, top quality flower, and ergonomic design. GEN!US is available for delivery and in select California dispensaries. For additional information, please visit www.geniusthc.com | @geniusthc

ABOUT CHRIS CLIFFORD : Chris Clifford is the CEO of Gen!us. He was born and raised in San Diego, CA and studied at Loyola Marymount University, where he majored in Entrepreneurship and International Business. Chris founded his first technology startup at the age of 17 out of his dorm room and has gone on to co-found and invest in a number of technology and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. At the age of 25, Chris is building a world-class team of legacy cannabis thought leaders and traditional industry operators to build impactful brands within this emerging sector. Chris is admittedly a long-time cannabis aficionado and has used cannabis as a functional tool to cope with the stress that comes with running a company.

