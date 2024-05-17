Gen.video is a Two Time Silver Winner at the 2024 US Partnerships Awards for Outstanding Creative Work

Delivering Strong Results across Influencer Marketing, Affiliate Marketing and UGC for Global Consumer Electronics Client

BOSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- gen.video, a leading influencer marketing agency and technology platform, was awarded silver distinctions for 'Best Influencer Marketing Partnership' and 'Best Content Partnership' at the 2024 US Partnerships Awards for campaigns focused on showcasing how technology fuels creativity and commerce.

The US Partnerships Awards recognize the individuals, companies and technology that cultivate exceptional outcome-based performance, affiliate, brand and influencer partnerships.

"Taking home the Silver Award for Best Content Partnership is really special. For there to be trade, there must first be trust," said Jessica Thorpe, CEO of gen.video. "We are fortunate to have amazing clients who entrust our team of experts and technology to manage their partnerships and develop campaigns that meet consumer's needs and deliver business results."

A Silver Partnership Award was also collected for work done in collaboration with Lenovo and Microsoft. The gen.video team spearheaded the "Creativity as Progress" TikTok campaign, encouraging aspiring Gen Z and Millennial creatives to embrace the process and push the limits of their creative passions during key merchandising periods around Back to School and Holiday.

As a full-funnel influencer-led marketing campaign, the objective was to showcase how Lenovo's line of premium, lightweight laptops fuels creativity and empowers creators to unleash their full expressive potential through Microsoft built-in creator tools, ultimately driving interest and consideration.

"What set this campaign apart, was the dedication across the entire digital landscape - from social media photos and videos through banners and videos published to retail product pages," said Becky Young, SVP of Agency Operations at gen.video. "By partnering with influencers across a variety of creative disciplines and leaning into behind the scenes processes, the campaign seamlessly demonstrated the power of Lenovo Slim products with built-in Microsoft tools without the sales-pitch, winning favor in audiences' eyes and driving engagement and sales."

About gen.video

gen.video is a leading influencer marketing company with a mission to create content that moves. The company specializes in bespoke agency services that are powered by proprietary full-funnel influencer measurement technology. This combination of creativity and consumer insights leads to creating award-winning work for the world's largest brands.

