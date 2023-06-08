GEN.VIDEO NAMED AWIN POWER 100 TOP AFFILIATE PARTNER

gen.video Receives Global Partner Affiliate Recognition For Value, Innovation

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- gen.video, a leading influencer marketing company specializing in bespoke agency services that are powered by a connected app platform to help teams operationalize data, create workflows and access full-funnel performance analytics, announced it has been named a Power 100 affiliate partner by global affiliate marketing platform Awin. gen.video was selected as one of 100 featured affiliate partners from one million active publishers across 35 countries, including TikTok creators, price comparison sites, niche bloggers, global media powerhouses, cutting-edge technologies, FinTech pioneers and brands.

Awin's Power 100 was a first for its industry in 2022, reshaping how affiliate marketers view partnerships. And the results speak for themself, with the Power 100 collectively generating $4.9 billion in revenue and 55 million sales for more than 8,000 ecommerce retailers in 2022. To view the entire Awin Power 100, please visit: https://awin.link/power-100-2023.

gen.video was selected by a panel of Awin experts across the business for its innovation and for pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a partner in the affiliate channel. The company is reshaping what it means to be an affiliate today, going beyond the traditional partnerships and altering the perception of what's possible in the channel as a result of the deep integrations with Awin and Share-A-Sale. The Awin Power 100 Report spotlights how how influencer management platform gen.video's partnership with HP took an award winning approach to creator marketing via the affiliate channel, redefining affiliate.

"Since its inception, the affiliate and partner marketing channel has provided brands a low-risk, high growth opportunity unique to other marketing strategies thanks to its pay-for-performance model," said Adam Ross, Awin CEO. "In a time when a brand's bottom line has never been under greater scrutiny, affiliate insulates a company's strategy while enhancing the customer journey and ongoing relationship. This is what makes Awin's Power 100 so crucial to success – it represents a true slice of the industry today, spanning promotional and partnership opportunities across every consumer touchpoint, from brand-building awareness generators to post-sale customer retention experts. I look forward to seeing how the Power 100 further impacts the affiliate and partner marketing industry in 2023 and beyond."

"gen.video is thrilled to have been selected in the industry-first Awin Power 100 for its pioneering efforts in helping brands forge next-level partnerships within the Creator Economy," said Jessica Thorpe, gen.video CEO. "When both the influencer and marketer have access to advanced performance analytics, new business models can emerge, resulting in long-term value for both parties."

To receive your free copy of the Awin Report Power 100, please visit https://awin.link/power-100-2023.

About gen.video

gen.video is a leading influencer marketing company with a mission to create content that moves. The company specializes in bespoke agency services that are powered by proprietary full-funnel performance measurement technology. This combination of creativity and consumer insights leads to winning industry accolades including Best Use of Affiliate Marketing and award-winning work for the world's largest brands.

About Awin

Awin is a marketing technology platform, providing an open marketplace for businesses to create any type of acquisition partnership. Its 270,000+ active partners operating across a million-plus websites - including traditional affiliates, global mass media houses, trusted micro-influencers and innovative fintech businesses – enable advertisers to generate more sales, expand customer reach and strengthen their brand. Retailers that migrate to Awin from competitor platforms experience triple-digit affiliate program growth and a 63% uplift in revenue. In addition to leading the way with its reach, Awin's award-winning technology and tools - including first-party tracking, multi-channel attribution and in-app tracking - ensure a program tracks all sales, making it optimally attractive for partners to want to promote.

