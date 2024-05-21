gen.video, The First Influencer Marketing Company Dedicated to Video & Commerce, Elevates Becky Young to Senior Vice President of Agency Operations

With a Background Rooted in Amazon, Young Charts the Course for Social Shopping Innovation across YouTube, TikTok, and Meta Platforms

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- gen.video, the influencer company credited with inventing video product reviews, proudly announces the promotion of Becky Young to the role of Senior Vice President of Agency Operations. With an extensive career spanning diverse marketing disciplines and verticals, Young brings over two decades of expertise to her new leadership position.

Having previously served as the Vice President of Client Services, Becky Young steps into her elevated role as the SVP of Agency Operations with a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the company's future. In her new capacity, Young will spearhead key initiatives critical to the growth of gen.video. This includes leading strategic marketing efforts, building new capabilities tailored to meet the needs of brands and agencies looking to tap into the power and authenticity of working with content creators to move consumers hearts, minds and wallets.

Her focus on creative strategies that drive commerce has solidified gen.video's position as the industry leader in delivering repeatable results both in-store and online with influencer marketing at the core for enterprise clients including P&G, Church & Dwight, HP and Logitech. Additionally, she will oversee the creator relationship division of the company as well as guide the Strategy Development team, infusing it with fresh perspectives and innovative thinking bridging the gap between social and commerce.

"Becky Young's promotion reflects not only her exceptional talents across the retail and digital landscape but also gen.video's commitment to fostering leadership from within," remarked Jessica Thorpe, gen.video CEO. "Her deep industry knowledge, coupled with a relentless drive for innovation in measurement and AI, positions her as an invaluable asset to our team and clients as we continue to trailblaze the path for the future of influencer marketing."

Before joining the company, she held leadership positions at various startups and led Content Marketing at Amazon. Her extensive agency background includes stints at industry giants such as Razorfish, underscored by a profound understanding of brand dynamics. In her new role, Young stands at the nexus of creativity, brand strategy, and commerce, leveraging her vast experience to propel gen.video's mission forward.

"I have had the utmost fortune to be able to work at the forefront of emerging technologies and culture, from the earliest of days in Social Media Marketing to the explosive growth Influencer Marketing and Mobile Commerce. And I feel all the more fortunate to get to chart these new waters with an amazing team who is bravely pushing us into tomorrow."

gen.video is a leading influencer marketing company with a mission to create content that moves. The company specializes in bespoke agency services that are powered by proprietary full-funnel influencer measurement technology. This combination of creativity and consumer insights leads to creating award-winning work for the world's largest brands.

