Genworth Announces Update on Sale of Stake in Genworth MI Canada Inc. to Brookfield Business Partners

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) (Genworth) today announced it received feedback from Canadian regulators with respect to the transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") pursuant to which Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (Brookfield Business Partners) has agreed to purchase Genworth's majority interest in Genworth MI Canada Inc. (Genworth Canada).

As previously disclosed, discussions with the Canadian regulators with respect to the acquisition of Genworth by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Oceanwide) and its affiliates (the "Oceanwide Transaction") were focused on national security matters, including data protection and the safeguarding of our customers' information. The Canadian regulators continue to focus on those same matters in connection with their review of the pending sale of Genworth Canada to Brookfield Business Partners under the Insurance Companies Act (Canada). In particular, they are focused on the continued protection of Canadian customer data during the period after the closing of the Proposed Transaction when Genworth will be providing certain transition services to Genworth Canada before it transitions away from Genworth's information technology platforms.

Genworth and Brookfield Business Partners remain committed to the Proposed Transaction and are working to assure the Canadian regulators that Canadian customers' information has appropriate protections. Genworth and Brookfield Business Partners have received all other required approvals to complete the sale of Genworth Canada and continue to target a closing of the Proposed Transaction by the end of 2019.

As previously disclosed, Genworth is selling its stake in Genworth Canada to facilitate the completion of the Oceanwide Transaction. Genworth and Oceanwide previously extended the merger agreement deadline to not later than December 31, 2019. Genworth also believes that the sale of its stake in Genworth Canada would allow it to increase its financial flexibility, whether or not the Oceanwide Transaction is consummated.

"Genworth has significant expertise in implementing security protocols that satisfy data security concerns as a result of the successful implementation of our Enhanced Data Security Program," said Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth Financial. "We are confident in our ability to satisfy the Canadian government's requirements in order to move forward with the sale of Genworth Canada, which is the best path forward to ultimately close the transaction with Oceanwide. The Oceanwide transaction continues to represent the best value for Genworth's shareholders."

Added LU Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide: "We remain committed to the transaction with Genworth and share Genworth's commitment to bringing this process to a successful conclusion as soon as possible."

Genworth will provide a further update with respect to both ongoing transactions on its third quarter earnings call on October 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com .

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com . From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

