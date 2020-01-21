Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2020 Senior Notes

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. ("Genworth Holdings"), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the redemption of all $397 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.700% Senior Notes (the "Notes") due 2020. Cash used for the redemption was approximately $409 million, which included the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of January 19, 2020.

