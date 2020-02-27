Genworth Discloses U.S. Life Insurance Companies Statutory Cash Flow Testing and Resulting Margins For 2019

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today its statutory capital and cash flow testing (CFT) results for its U.S. life insurance companies for the year ended December 31, 2019. Additional financial information for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be included in the various legal entity statutory annual statements and Genworth's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statutory capital and CFT results include:

The aggregated CFT results for Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC) resulted in a positive margin of approximately $0.8 billion , including approximately $2.3 billion of provisions for adverse deviation (PADs). The 2019 margin results declined by approximately $0.7 billion reflecting the impact from emerging incidence experience on newer long-term care insurance blocks and an unfavorable calibration to reflect recent benefit utilization experience, partially offset by an increase in benefits of future premium increases and associated benefit reductions. Under Actuarial Guideline LI (AG 51) adopted by GLIC's regulator, the Delaware Department of Insurance, GLIC is allowed to assume future premium increases and associated benefit reductions as long as they are part of management's plan and are reasonable based on historical evidence of approval.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long-term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com .

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com . From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiary, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately releases financial and other information about its operations. This information can be found at http://www.genworth.com.au .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the company's future business and financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements the company makes relating to the transactions with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (together with its affiliates, Oceanwide), the company's discussions with regulators in connection therewith and any capital contribution resulting therefrom. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, including, but not limited to, the following:

risks related to the proposed transaction with Oceanwide including: the company's inability to complete the transaction with Oceanwide in a timely manner or at all; the parties' inability to obtain regulatory re-approvals, clearances or extensions, or the possibility that such regulatory re-approvals or clearances may further delay the transaction with Oceanwide or will not be received prior to March 31, 2020 (and either or both of the parties may not be willing to further waive their end date termination rights beyond March 31, 2020 ) or that materially burdensome or adverse regulatory conditions may be imposed or undesirable measures may be required in connection with any such regulatory re-approvals, clearances or extensions (including those conditions or measures that either or both of the parties may be unwilling to accept or undertake, as applicable) or that with continuing delays, circumstances may arise that make one or both parties unwilling to proceed with the transaction with Oceanwide or unable to comply with the conditions to existing regulatory approvals or one or both of the parties may be unwilling to accept any new condition under a regulatory re-approval; the risk that the parties will not be able to obtain other regulatory approvals, re-approvals, clearances or extensions, including in connection with a potential alternative funding structure or the current geo-political environment, or that one or more regulators may rescind or fail to extend existing approvals, or that the revocation by one regulator of approvals will lead to the revocation of approvals by other regulators; the parties' inability to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals, clearances or extensions for the post-closing capital plan; the risk that a condition to the closing of the transaction with Oceanwide may not be satisfied or that a condition to closing that is currently satisfied may not remain satisfied due to the delay in closing the transaction with Oceanwide; existing and potential legal proceedings may be instituted against the company in connection with the transaction that may delay the transaction, make it more costly or ultimately preclude it; the risk that the proposed transactions disrupt the company's current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transactions that may impact the company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; continued availability of capital and financing to the company before, or in the absence of, the consummation of the transactions; further rating agency actions and downgrades in the company's debt or financial strength ratings; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the company's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Oceanwide; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the transactions, including costs and expenses related to conditions imposed in connection with regulatory approvals, re-approvals or clearances, which may be material; the risks associated with diverting management's attention from the company's ongoing business operations; the company's ability to attract, recruit, retain and motivate current and prospective employees may be adversely affected; and disruptions and uncertainty relating to the transaction, whether or not it is completed, may harm the company's relationships with its employees, customers, distributors, vendors or other business partners, and may result in a negative impact on the company's business;

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Genworth Financial, Inc.

