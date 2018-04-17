Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services

"Integrating contract underwriting into the Genworth-Encompass workflow expands our multi-solution offering and extends our expertise in another key area to all our customer segments," said Erika Martin, Director, Customer Experience and Segment Marketing, Genworth Mortgage Insurance. "This expanded partnership, against the backdrop of our best-in-class underwriting capabilities, advances our goal of driving innovation to facilitate homeownership opportunities for new and existing homeowners."

Additional features from the integration include:

Ease of use for lenders, further supporting our customers' use of contract underwriting to reduce origination cost and support underwriting capacity needs

Ability to order contract underwriting and upload associated documents while staying within Encompass

Mortgage insurance commitments and contract underwriting decisions provided through Encompass as downloadable PDF files

Submission of loans for contract underwriting with or without mortgage insurance

The announcement complements Genworth's continued focus on adding value in its priority areas of underwriting and technology to improve the customer experience.

Underwriting – Genworth continues to be recognized within the mortgage insurance industry as having best-in-class underwriting services according to a blind, third-party survey polling both customers and non-customers. Genworth's underwriting division is comprised of 154 employees, with an average of 20+ years of industry experience.

Technology – The Encompass integration enhancement is the latest in a series of initiatives that leverage technology to improve the underwriting process:

In 2015, Genworth launched a new enhancement to its integration with Ellie Mae's Encompass solution in response to growing demand for streamlined full package underwriting, which allowed lenders to submit loans for full package (non-delegated) mortgage insurance (MI) underwriting to Genworth, plus order delegated MI and run rate quotes, without leaving Encompass.

In 2016, Genworth launched "GENie", an underwriting platform that automates manual underwriting processes such as document classification, data extraction, loan routing/assignment, and performance management, eliminating the need for underwriters to interface with multiple systems.

In 2017, Genworth launched a new website, new.mi.genworth.com, that allows loan officers, underwriters, processors and other lending professionals to visually track every part of the mortgage insurance application process through close.

"Genworth's technological ecosystem has meaningfully improved to where all of the individual technology-oriented solutions that have been created over the years are increasingly compatible with each other," said George Reichert, Chief Information Officer, Genworth Mortgage Insurance. "We view this as a tremendous positive in our efforts to drive innovation."

