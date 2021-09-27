Genworth Financial Receives Ratings Upgrades from Moody's and S&P

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) (Genworth) today announced that ratings agencies have recently made several updates to various ratings and outlooks for Genworth and certain of its holding company subsidiaries:

On September 21 , Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the Genworth Holdings, Inc. backed senior unsecured debt rating to B1 from Caa1. The outlook for the rating is stable.

, Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the Genworth Holdings, Inc. backed senior unsecured debt rating to B1 from Caa1. The outlook for the rating is stable. On September 24 , S&P Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the Genworth and Genworth Holdings, Inc. issuer credit ratings to B from B-. The outlook for the ratings is positive.

"We are pleased with these ratings outcomes, which reflect further improvement in Genworth's credit risk profile," said Daniel Sheehan, Genworth's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "In 2021, we have retired more than $1.5 billion of parent company debt while maintaining prudent cash buffers. Today, Genworth has a stronger liquidity profile and increased financial flexibility, including a clearer path to addressing our remaining debt maturing in 2023 and beyond."

The Insurer Financial Strength ratings of Genworth's life insurance subsidiaries, Genworth Life Insurance Company and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York and Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company were unaffected by these ratings actions.

Additional information regarding the rating changes can be found in the full reports issued by Moody's and S&P last week.

