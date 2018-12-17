Genworth Mortgage Insurance and CompassPPE™ Offer Mortgage Insurance Pricing Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Analytics, a leading innovator of mortgage technology, has integrated its product, pricing and eligibility engine, CompassPPE™, into Genworth Mortgage Insurance's platform to enable mutual clients to obtain immediate and accurate real-time mortgage insurance (MI) rate quotes and conduct pricing comparisons. Compass and Genworth have worked together to provide loan officers with a seamless MI product selection and pricing experience.

Nancy Pollard, CompassPPE™ Managing Director, Pricing Technology said, "Our innovative two-step process for providing MI quotes combines lightning fast response with accurate real-time quotes from Genworth's pricing engine, helping lenders deliver exemplary service to their customers."

As soon as a loan officer completes an initial search for loan options through CompassPPE™, the pricing engine interacts directly with Genworth's platform to provide customer-specific MI pricing. Options are available for lender-paid coverage, borrower-paid single premium, and borrower-paid monthly premium coverage. Adds Pollard, "This integration with Genworth Mortgage Insurance represents an important step forward in MI pricing technology – creating a fully integrated solution that automates and streamlines all aspects of loan pricing from origination through capital markets and loan sale."

"We are very excited to partner with Compass Analytics," said Kevin McMahon, Genworth's Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions. "Their user-centric approach aligns with Genworth's commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience and delivering value to our shared customers through integrated rate quoting services."

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance

Genworth Mortgage Insurance is an operating subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

About Compass Analytics

Compass Analytics is an innovator in the FinTech industry and a leading provider of pricing technology to lenders. Compass develops cutting-edge mortgage analytics and offers advisory and active risk management services to mortgage bankers, traders, investors, and banks. Compass's platform is revolutionizing the way home loans are formed and sold through the use of innovative real-time technology supported with services, expertise, and guidance.

