Genworth Mortgage Insurance's Economist Report, Third Quarter: Modest Rebound in First-Time Homebuyer Market; Largest Refinance Opportunity for First-Time Homebuyers

Genworth Mortgage Insurance today released the 11th edition of the First-Time Homebuyer Market Report, authored by its Chief Economist, Tian Liu, for the third quarter of 2019.

Overview

First-time homebuyers continue to play a large role in the housing market:

First - time homebuyers represented 39 percent of all buyers in the single-family housing market, and 55 percent of all purchase mortgages

First-time homebuyers represent a larger part of the housing market today compared with the historical average. Since 1994, they have represented an average of 35 percent of all homebuyers, and 46 percent of new purchase borrowers.

First-time homebuyer market rebounded:

3Q'19: 591,000 single-family homes were purchased by first-time homebuyers, a one percent increase from a year ago

Home sales to first-time homebuyers increased by nine percent from 2Q to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.14 million units in 3Q'19 – a sharp turnaround in first-time homebuyer activity



Widespread Growth Across States: 32 states reported more first-time homebuyers compared with 10 states in 2Q'19

Sales in the repeat buyer market saw fast growth:

The number of repeat homebuyers grew by seven percent from a year ago to 936,000, one of the fastest-growing quarters since 2012-13

Housing affordability improved:

Lower interest rates and slower growth in home prices helped improve housing affordability and drive the rebound in the first-time homebuyer market



As reported by the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey®, the 30-year conventional mortgage rate decreased by 35 basis points over the last quarter to 3.66 percent, while the interest rate for first-time homebuyers decreased by 41 basis points to 4.11 percent, the lowest level since Q4'16



According to data from the Census Bureau, in the first three quarters, new home sales in the $250,000 – $300,000 price range increased by 31 percent from a year ago, more than the increase in all other price segments combined

Significant Opportunity for First-Time Homebuyers to Drive Refinance Wave:

4.53 million first-time homebuyers bought homes between 2017 and 1Q'19, and many now have their first opportunities to refinance this year. The significant decrease in interest rates and size of the first-time homebuyer market from the past two years created the biggest opportunity for first-time homebuyers to refinance.

Low down payments still preferred by first-time homebuyers:

Overall, 473,000 first-time homebuyers used some form of low down payment mortgage products to finance their home purchase in Q3, or 80 percent of all first-time homebuyers



PMI: Low down payment conventional mortgages, enabled by the private mortgage insurance industry, helped 209,000 first-time homebuyers in Q3 – more than any other product; up four percent compared to a year ago and accounting for 35 percent of all first-time homebuyer purchases

"The first-time homebuyer market rebounded this quarter and although the rebound was modest compared with the number of first-time homebuyers a year ago, and a quarter behind the broad rebound, it was a strong rebound from the previous quarter allowing first-time homebuyers to make up some lost ground," said Tian Liu, Chief Economist, Genworth Mortgage Insurance.

"Sales in the repeat buyer market saw its fastest growth since the early years in the current housing cycle and if sustained, this could suggest a shift in the growth drivers in the housing market from first-time buyers to repeat buyers. More importantly, it may suggest a turnaround in homeowner mobility, which has been depressed this cycle. Falling mortgage rates and the large increase in supply in the affordable segment is helping to stabilize home price growth and improve affordability – this has been the most positive trend this year and has benefited the entire housing industry as well as homebuyers. Additionally, the significant decrease in interest rates and size of the first-time homebuyer market over the past two years created one of the largest opportunities for first-time homebuyers to refinance. Finally, low down payment mortgages remain at the core of mortgage financing for first-time homebuyers, and continue to support the shift away from government loan programs toward conventional loans with low down payments."

