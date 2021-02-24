GenXComm Partners with Trilogy Networks, Joins Rural Cloud Initiative to Provide 5G O-RAN Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXComm and Trilogy Networks today announce a partnership to join the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), a unique coalition of more than 65 network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. GenXComm's advanced 5G technologies and solutions for delivering spectrally efficient, integrated access and backhaul (IAB), and secure wireless mesh networks will be deployed on Trilogy's distributed cloud infrastructure, and its ConEx™ edge delivery platform.

Under the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), Trilogy is partnering with network operators across rural America to build the essential infrastructure for 5G. With the deployment of cloud native platforms and a virtualized nationwide network, operators are well positioned to rapidly deploy their 5G networks. GenXComm's integrated access and backhaul solution dramatically increases coverage and service offerings for rural carriers.

There are significant challenges in deploying 5G networks, including the high cost of upgrading infrastructure and the need to share spectrum between 4G and 5G. GenXComm solves this problem by building bandwidth-efficient, interference-free, meshed O-RAN solutions for multi-band support. By enabling licensed, unlicensed and lightly licensed mid-band LTE/5G outdoor and indoor mesh networks using integrated access and backhaul, GenXComm and Trilogy can reduce the total cost of ownership for 5G networks.

"Paramount to closing the digital divide is the ability to bring cloud native networks to the rural carrier in a cost-effective manner," said Venky Swaminathan, CTO of Trilogy Networks. "GenXComm's O-RAN solutions, along with our automation solutions, allows savings up to 40% in CapEX and 30% in OpEX for operators."

"The focus of RCI's initial applications is to provide solutions that radically advance precision agriculture, improving the profitability, security and efficiency within the U.S. food supply chain. To be a part of the RCI network where we can impact the millions of farmers, thousands of rural schools and hospitals is exciting," said Dr. Sriram Vishwanath, CEO GenXComm. "The opportunity to "leapfrog" over the digital divide is real – providing cutting edge public and private 5G technology. We are delighted to join these dynamic efforts of the RCI."

