GenXFinancial Announces Acquisition Of Boston Partners Financial Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXFinancial (GenX), a premier wealth management firm specializing in continuity, succession planning and facilitating growth for NextGen financial professionals, today announced its acquisition of Boston Partners Financial Group. Upon completion of the transaction, GenX will oversee $9 billion in total client assets and supervise 180 independent financial professionals. It will also be the largest Super-OSJ affiliated with Advisor Group's subsidiary, Royal Alliance Associates.

GenXFinancial's largest and core business, Innovative Financial Group (IFG), was founded by industry veterans Brian Heapps and Robert Mitchell in 2017. As Innovative Financial's parent company, GenX is now among the largest and fastest growing OSJs in the country, due to its focus on succession planning and facilitating growth for NextGen financial professionals. IFG is headquartered in Nashville, TN and supports advisors doing business in all 50 states.

In addition to Innovative Financial Group, GenX also includes MyRemoteFA and SellMyFinancialPractice, which combine to provide a clear blueprint for NextGen financial professionals seeking to build their firms and develop long-term client relationships.

Boston Partners Financial Group, led by Mark Marroni for more than 20 years, is a New England-based financial advisory firm and Super-OSJ with 53 independent advisors, overseeing approximately $4.5 billion in total client assets. The firm is also affiliated with Royal Alliance. Following the close of the transaction, Mr. Marroni will continue to lead his own ensemble practice affiliated with GenXFinancial, and will operate under the Boston Partners Financial Group brand.

GenX President and CEO Brian Heapps said, "GenXFinancial is creating a powerful platform for NextGen financial advisors to own and run independent businesses. We provide them with access to the innovative platforms and practice management support they need to protect, grow, and realize the value they have built for themselves and their clients. With Boston Partners Financial Group as part of our team, we are in a stronger position than ever to accelerate the careers of rising financial professionals."

GenX Co-founder Robert Mitchell said, "We started this journey to help solve one of the key issues facing our industry – the aging demographics of the advisor population. In doing so, we have become the destination of choice for independent advisors approaching retirement by creating turn-key platforms that make it easy for buyers and sellers of individual practices to create and execute succession plans. We are very excited to welcome the team from Boston Partners to the GenXFinancial family, and we look forward to helping them take full advantage of the valuable, turn-key solutions we have developed to further enhance their business and client service."

"GenX has the right combination of resources, scale, and culture we were looking for to enable our advisors to seamlessly continue to serve their clients. It was an easy decision to partner with Brian, Robert and their entire team as we write the next chapter of our professional story," said Mr. Marroni.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group family, I congratulate the teams at Royal Alliance and GenX on this strategic acquisition. The partnership is an example of the value Advisor Group's Super-OSJs bring to independent financial professionals and the larger industry, especially as a growing segment looks for best-in-class solutions for succession planning and transition assistance. We are proud to stand in GenXFinancial's corner and look forward to their continued success."

About GenXFinancial:

GenXFinancial is focused on helping support the independent financial advisor in delivering planning and advice to clients. Through its affiliated businesses, GenXFinancial is helping to create the roadmap for how financial firms are built and advice is delivered to clients now and in the future.

GenXFinancial, LLC is the parent company of Innovative Financial Group (www.askifg.com),

MyRemoteFA (www.myremotefa.com), and SellMyFinancialPractice (www.sellmyfinancialpractice.com).

More information about GenXFinancial can be found here: www.genxfinancial.com.

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

