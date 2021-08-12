GenXFinancial Launches National Advisory Board To Drive Collaboration And Feedback With Its Independent Advisors

The newly formed board will be a valuable think tank on a wide range of topics facing the independent advisor community Tweet this

Heapps said, "We're excited for the launch of this important group on the heels of last month's acquisition of Boston Partners Financial Group. GenXFinancial is the largest group supporting advisors within their broker dealer, Royal Alliance. We have the scale and resources to support our advisors so they can focus on their clients and grow their businesses.".

Malcolm Thomas, Head of Business Development, said, "We are already seeing the value that these nine individuals bring to the table, from collaboration, to real issues facing the industry like succession planning for an aging advisor population, acquisitions for the NextGen advisors, and engaging with the next generation of clients.".

The nine members selected for GenX's IFG Advisory Board include:

Members were invited to join the IFG Advisory Board based on industry experience and business model of their respective practices. The group represents a range of financial professionals to ensure diversity of geography, experience, and perspective.

Thomas added: "I am excited to bring the executive team together with these financial professionals to drive real positive change for independent financial advisors. We are able to use real time collaboration for the development of new services and platforms to enhance the advisor and client experience, as well as create a feedback loop between our team and the Advisor Group National Advisory Board to help inform future enhancements to the business model".

Heapps, concluded, "We are thankful for the experience these advisors bring to the table to help drive our future strategy. We'll make sure the time they contribute will be put to good use for the benefit of all our financial professionals. The entire team at GenX understands the value our advisors bring to clients, and we remain Advisor Centric and Client Focused.".

About GenXFinancial:

GenXFinancial is focused on helping support the independent financial advisor in delivering planning and advice to clients. Through its affiliated businesses, GenXFinancial is helping to create the roadmap for how financial firms are built and advice is delivered to clients now and in the future.

GenXFinancial, LLC is the parent company of Innovative Financial Group ( www.askifg.com ), MyRemoteFA® ( www.myremotefa.com ), and SellMyFinancialPractice ( www.sellmyfinancialpractice.com ).

More information about GenXFinancial can be found here: www.genxfinancial.com.

About Innovative Financial Group

Innovative Financial Group (IFG) is a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm with over 180 affiliated advisors running independent practices. The affiliated advisors in IFG's national network are primarily focused on financial planning and investment management with 9 billion in AUA. As the largest firm within Royal Alliance, IFG is committed to helping financial advisors grow, preserve, and increase the value of their businesses while serving their clients more effectively.

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.royalalliance.com .

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (833) 411-6932

SOURCE GenXFinancial LLC

