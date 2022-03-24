GENXYS ADVANCES EFFORT TO REDUCE ADVERSE DRUG REACTIONS, THE FOURTH LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN NORTH AMERICA

March 24 Is National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXys Health Care Systems, Inc., the global leader in precision prescribing software and embedded pharmacogenetic data, today joins the American Society of Pharmacovigilance in raising awareness of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) on National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day. With ADRs being the fourth leading cause of death in North America (excluding COVID-19), GenXys is working to reduce ADRs by advancing precision medicine, improving patient safety and treatment response, and reducing health care costs.

There are 46 million ADRs leading to 1.3 million emergency room visits each year in the United States alone. ADRs include medication errors, medication side effects, allergic reactions to medications, and overdoses, and they add $136 billion in U.S. health care costs each year. According to the Agency for Healthcare Quality and Research (AHRQ), adverse drug events are the costliest and most preventable hospital-acquired condition.

Genetic variants affect the efficacy, dosage, and safety of 50 percent of all commonly prescribed medications. In fact, 97% of the population has at least one pharmacogenetic variant that influences how medication is metabolized by the body.

Pharmacogenetic testing can help inform medication decisions that avoid "trial and error" prescribing. GenXys' clinical decision support software, which interprets data from pharmacogenetic testing, is used by major insurance providers, health systems, and pharmacies across North America. GenXys' software can ensure that medication is much more likely to work from the start, identifying the right medication and the right dose for each patient.

"The GenXys team is driven by a mission to make every prescription better to avoid ADRs," says Karl Pringle, CEO of GenXys Health Care Systems. "When it comes to medicine, one size does not fit all. Our precision prescribing software with pharmacogenetic interpretation solutions helps personalize drug selection to increase effectiveness, eliminate side effects, and reduce health care costs."

With COVID testing abating, genetic labs are reorienting their testing to high growth and wide applicability areas such as pharmacogenetics. GenXys is seeing a significant uptick in proposal requests and inquiries, and the company recently added several new customers for its clinical decision support software with embedded pharmacogenetics. GenXys is working with innovative U.S.-based CLIA and/or CAP labs and associated health clinics, as well as a focused pharmacy network, which is incorporating pharmacogenetics into patient care.

