GenXys Partners with Helix on an Integrated, Population Health Focused Pharmacogenomic Solution

Company Appoints Chief Medical Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXys Health Care Systems (GenXys), the award-winning precision prescribing company, today announced a partnership with Helix, a leading population genomics company working at the intersection of clinical care, research, and genomics. Together, the companies will be working to ensure that "trial-and-error" prescribing becomes a thing of the past, by enabling providers to incorporate actionable personalized medicine across the healthcare continuum.

GenXys will provide Helix with a clinical decision support solution for their population health pharmacogenetics offering. GenXys will act as an interpretation engine for genetic results through its seamless integration into Helix's Clinical Platform. "We are excited to engage in this partnership with GenXys which will help make population genomics even more actionable for clinicians and health systems everywhere," says James Lu, CEO of Helix.

The interoperability of the GenXys platform will allow for a straightforward incorporation into Helix's health system partners' Electronic Health Record systems including EPIC and Cerner. Together, GenXys and Helix will offer a multi-factorial population health-focused pharmacogenetics solutions combining sophisticated genetic information with tangible, applicable results for health providers at the point of care.

"This partnership will benefit Helix customers as they leverage Helix's Sequence Once, Query Often™ model; the pharmacogenomics (PGx) query will have the ability to provide actionable insights every time a prescription is required throughout their patients' lives," says Karl Pringle, CEO of GenXys. "This relationship comes at an ideal time as we've appointed Dr. Bernard Esquivel as our Chief Medical Officer (CMO). His sophisticated knowledge base and understanding of clinical systems will support the advancement of our partnership with Helix and generate an incredible opportunity for our organization to make a lasting impact in the precision prescribing space as we realize our mission of increasing patient safety, improving population health, and reducing the cost of healthcare." Dr. Esquivel is a practicing physician-scientist, senior executive, and international leader with in-depth expertise developing new markets.

"This is an incredible time to join a cutting-edge organization like GenXys," says Dr. Esquivel. "As the company's new CMO, I'll bring my energy and expertise to working with all of our partners to advance precision health. We will work towards enabling real usability and utility of pharmacogenomics, which is urgently needed. The interoperability of GenXys's system bridges the connection between the promise and practicality of PGx."

Dr. Esquivel was most recently the CMO at OneOme and is skilled in devising compelling value propositions, go-to-market strategies, and launching programs to fulfill organizational goals and objectives in the healthcare space. Notably, he mobilized a local healthcare community to engage in the practice of precision medicine by founding and presiding over the Latin American Association of Personalized Medicine (ALAMP). This organization now includes more than 500 members from nine countries in Latin America.

About GenXys Health Care Systems

GenXys, with global headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, provides the world's most comprehensive precision prescribing solutions with embedded pharmacogenetics to solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges; inappropriate ("trial-and-error") prescribing. Their clinical decision support software suite is in use by major insurance providers, health systems and pharmacies across North America. Ongoing global clinical studies are paving the way into geographical markets to enable GenXys to realize its vision of powering every prescription with their software to increase patient safety, improve population health and reduce healthcare costs. genxys.com

SOURCE GenXys Health Care Systems