GenZee: New Media Agency Launched to Reach Generation Z at College

GenZee Media is associated with OCM.com, an established e-commerce retailer serving the college market for over 35 years. Through its sister company, GenZee Media offers marketers the opportunity to leverage its deep college marketing expertise, exceptional engagement rate (as high as 35%) and an active database of over 10 million college age household records, growing at 20% a year.

"Forming GenZee Media is a natural extension of our business. We're the first to reach incoming college freshmen and have earned the endorsement of over 1100 universities. No one else in this space can offer the relationships, the database or the smooth transition to digital shopping," said Andrew McDade, current President of OCM, who will serve as head of the newly launched agency.

