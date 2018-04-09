Geo Lab Drilling Switches to FleetUp for Reliable and Effective ELD Compliance

Geo Lab Drilling, a provider of drilling, probing, and remediation services across the Southeastern United States, had been a customer of a large fleet management services provider, and contracted with them for ELD compliance. As the solution was rolled out to vehicles, the Geo Lab team quickly realized that the vendor they selected was not compliant with the FMCSA mandate, and their customer support department took days to respond to Geo Labs' critical business and technology issues. Only days away from the ELD hard-enforcement deadline, Geo Lab contacted FleetUp, and was able to install the ELDs in all their vehicles in less than one week, ensuring reliable performance and ensuring compliance for their fleet and their drivers.

"It's a common tale - trucking companies and drivers rush to adhere to the ELD mandate and select legacy solutions with which they are familiar," said Samuel Mayfield, FMCSA-certified inspector and DOT auditor. "Unfortunately, many vendors either offer antiquated solutions that will not comply with the mandate, or sell the promise of a solution that may not manifest. The only way a carrier or broker can be sure their ELDs are legally compliant is to choose a solution that has been built from the ground up to comply—and FleetUp is the leader."

FleetUp was built from the ground up to address the compliance and management needs of the modern fleet, so it avoids the pitfalls and security risks of a Bluetooth connections and allows a vehicle diagnostic port to remain open. FleetUp ELDs are designed to avoid the inherent security vulnerabilities associated with Bluetooth-based ELDs. Unlike a Bluetooth ELD, which operates on radio frequency that can easily be interrupted, FleetUp's ELD installs as a hidden device in under 10 minutes and allows continuous tracking of GPS and vehicle data offline for a safe and reliable compliance solution.

"Having experienced FleetUp's excellent customer service first-hand, it is clear why they are considered among the industry's top ELD providers," said Brian Strickland, president of Geo Lab Drilling. "At a critical time, FleetUp provided quick guidance and seamless ELD implementation, and with that positive experience we look forward to exploring ways to integrate fleet management capabilities beyond compliance."

"Our main priority at FleetUp has always been our customers, as they are the backbone of all our efforts— from simple compliance, to support in ensuring fleet safety, to boosting productivity for fleet managers," said Albert Son, chief executive officer at FleetUp. "Our new partnership with Geo Lab Drilling exemplifies these values, which we hope will expand into fleet management beyond compliance."

FleetUp's fleet management system offers industry-leading benefits— including 10-second GPS tracking, replayable trip history, real-time driving and vehicle alerts, geofencing, fuel consumption reporting and more— making it ideal for optimizing business productivity and profitability. A free trial is available at fleetup.com.

About Geo Lab Drilling

Geo Lab Drilling is an established and reputable, client-focused provider of drilling, probing and remediation services across the Southeastern United States. They offer a range of services including environmental and geotechnical sampling of soil, vaper and groundwater using Direct-Push Technology (DPT) and Hollow-Stem Auger (HSA) systems.

About FleetUp

Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics, GPS and fleet management applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. For more information, please visit fleetup.com.

