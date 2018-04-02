Mike Wallace, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton, commented that the Company, now that it is free of its asbestos claims, can devote all of its resources to serving its many customers in the region. Mr. Wallace specifically thanked Hamilton's many loyal customers, trade unions, and suppliers who supported the Company during the Chapter 11 process. He also stressed that this favorable result could not have been achieved without the hard work of Hamilton's dedicated 150 employees, many of whom are members of various local unions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geo-v-hamilton-inc-exits-chapter-11-bankruptcy-300622784.html

SOURCE Geo. V. Hamilton, Inc.