GeoArm Releases the All-New Resideo ProSeries Wireless Security System

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Resideo ProSeries PROA7 and PROA7PLUS wireless smart security systems have just been released for sale at GeoArm. The ProSeries is the next generation of all-in-one wireless encrypted security control panels currently being manufactured by Resideo ("formerly known as Honeywell Home") for the small business and DIY home security market in North America.

Honeywell Home ProSeries: Overview Resideo ProSeries wireless smart security system kits for business and home security by GeoArm.

The Resideo ProSeries is a wireless 7" touchscreen panel that provides a more interactive user experience as compared to other simple branded security systems marketed on TV commercials. A brand new line of world-class AES-128 encrypted PROSiX-Series wireless security sensors has been developed by Resideo specifically for the ProSeries panel. The ProSeries 3-1 wireless base starter kit (sold from $300) provides a scalable smart security solution up to 250 maximum zones that is designed for high-end residential and commercial applications with up to 4 partitions.

When the user activates the Total Connect 2.0 interactive app services, they can remotely control their ProSeries smart security system. With the TC 2.0 app installed, the end-user can set up automatic text and email alerts to be sent to most smartphones, tablets, and computers. If applicable, users can also easily upgrade their TC 2.0 app monitoring level at GeoArm to include any Honeywell security cameras, SkyBell video doorbells and even Z-Wave/Z-Wave Plus compatible smart automation devices (thermostats, lighting, locks).

For a hands-free experience, the ProSeries PROA7PLUS (not the PROA7 version) wireless security system kits are recommended as they have Amazon Alexa built into the panel. This allows users the ability to check the weather forecast or raise the thermostat with simple voice commands. Taking automation to a whole new level, the ProSeries also gives the user the ability to program geofences, smart scenes and schedules that tell particular smart sensors how and when to act to better automate a predictable lifestyle.

Do you have an existing older Honeywell wireless security system that you looking to upgrade? If yes, rest assured because GeoArm can assist you with upgrading from your existing Honeywell LYNX-Series or Lyric Controller panel to the new future-proof ProSeries platform. And, you can even reuse your existing Honeywell wireless security sensors in the process, as the ProSeries panel is also backwards compatible with previously sold 5800-Series and SiX-Series sensors.

With flexible alarm communications, the user can choose to have their ProSeries security system communicate safe and securely over either the WiFi, Cellular LTE (AT&T or Verizon) or Dual-Path WiFi/Cellular LTE networks to the GeoArm central monitoring station. Have confidence that ongoing expansions are hassle-free, new technologies are easily accommodated, and built-in LTE upgrades are designed to extend the life span of the ProSeries panel for many years to come!

Related Files

proa7-proa7plus-resideo-honeywell-home-proseries-wireless-control-panel-user-guide.PDF

proa7-proa7plus-resideo-honeywell-home-proseries-wireless-control-panel-installation-and-setup-guide.PDF

Related Images

resideo-proseries-wireless.png

Resideo ProSeries Wireless Security System Kits

Resideo ProSeries wireless smart security system kits for business and home security by GeoArm.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgLEj6VaPeo

SOURCE GeoArm