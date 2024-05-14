GeoBlue® Earns URAC Accreditation in Health Utilization Management

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation for health utilization management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, GeoBlue has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

GeoBlue is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation for health utilization management. Post this GeoBlue is URAC Health Utilization Management accredited, effective January 1, 2024. This accreditation affirms that GeoBlue performs its utilization management functions in an effective, transparent and efficient manner. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Leveraging its in-house clinical team, comprised of doctors and nurses available to members on a 24/7/365 basis, GeoBlue's utilization management services help members understand and navigate foreign healthcare systems and provide patient advocacy and education, especially for members with chronic conditions and diseases.

"Healthcare professionals know that utilization management is an important component to ensure that patients receive the most appropriate care for their particular needs. URAC's Health Utilization Management Accreditation is a demonstration of excellence in reviewer qualifications, efficient timelines, appeals and drug utilization management. We are proud to recognize GeoBlue for achieving URAC's Health Utilization Management Accreditation," said URAC's President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD.

"We are extremely proud of this URAC accreditation which validates our status as an outcomes-driven health care organization committed to achieving high standards of care," said Diego Fernández, GeoBlue President and CEO. "Our purpose is to simplify the international healthcare experience for our globally mobile members and utilization management is an important tool to help us make good on that promise. These services help our members better manage their health, gain greater empowerment and improved outcomes, all while ensuring they receive quality, evidence-based care."

Learn more about GeoBlue's Health Utilization Management accreditation. Learn more about URAC HUM accreditation .

About GeoBlue

Owned and backed by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa, GeoBlue is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For 25 years, GeoBlue's purpose has been to simplify the international healthcare experience for the globally mobile. GeoBlue members have access to one of the largest care networks in the world, coupled with high-tech, high-touch services that enable them to fulfill their international aspirations. Whether it's executives doing business in Tokyo, students studying in Spain, or tourists traveling the world, the power of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand is always within reach. To learn more, visit about.geo-blue.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. www.urac.org

Media Contact:

Lynn Pina, Chief Marketing Officer, GeoBlue

[email protected] | +1- 610-263-3061

SOURCE GeoBlue