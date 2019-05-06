Geocann Launches Cannabidiol (CBD) Soft Gel Formulations Utilizing Patented Drug Delivery Technology

"This product launch signifies substantial first-to-market milestones for the cannabis industry and further advances Geocann's leadership position to combine clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced innovations that differentiate our formulations with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting science," said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder.

The company has developed an impressive vertically integrated system that ensures product quality and consumer safety through rigorously tested starting materials that are formulated with VESIsorb® to optimize the performance of the key actives with dramatically improved absorption and bioavailability.

"It is well-known that hemp oil is poorly absorbed in the body," said Marc Weder, Chief Scientific Officer. "Formulations utilizing VESIsorb® ensure that health conscious consumers receive the maximum benefits from key cannabinoids and terpenes, like CBD and BCP. Better absorption leads to higher plasma concentration levels and allows the body to use more of these active ingredients."

Geocann has worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®, and the company is quickly partnering with strategic brand leaders in key channels of distribution to deliver its robust portfolio of patent-protected products, including the recent entry into the European marketplace through Germany.

"We are proud to be the first to deliver a precise and consistent solid dosage form of CBD formulated in a patented delivery system with a 30-year history of safe and effective use. As the consumer demand for bio-enhanced cannabinoid products continues to grow, Geocann is supremely positioned to be the industry's premier choice for the safest and most efficacious product solutions," said Lopez.

